Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in 2025?

Tavien St. Clair

The 2025 class rankings will be updated this week and there are a handful of challengers who could knock Tavien St. Clair off the No. 1 spot in the Rivals250. Who could supplant St. Clair as the top prospect in the 2025 class? The national recruiting analysts - Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney, Greg Smith and Sam Spiegelman - give their takes on who they think should be ranked No. 1 in the Rivals250.

FRIEDMAN’S VIEW: Tavien St. Clair

There are at least two or three prospects I’d be happy with naming No. 1 in the Rivals250. St. Clair has done nothing to move down. The Ohio State commit continued to show improvement this season and proved he can elevate the players around him with his play. Current No. 2 Bryce Underwood is probably the most talented quarterback in this class but he isn’t as refined a passer as St. Clair. Still, the upside the LSU commit brings to the table is undeniable. I’ve been mentioning Keelon Russell as a candidate for No. 1 overall during the season and I continue to think he has the skill set, playmaking ability, and experience against top competition to have a legitimate case for No. 1 in the Rivals250. I wouldn’t argue against any of these three quarterbacks at No. 1 overall but I’ll side with St. Clair because I don’t think anyone has shown enough to pass him.

GARCIA’S VIEW: Tavien St. Clair

The senior seasons are near the end point for all of the quarterbacks atop the rankings. Each of those near the top have excelled on the field, to the point there shouldn’t be much movement — if any — among the top-ranked. St. Clair has flashed his dominance and still profiles as the QB with the best combination of floor and ceiling at the next level. There is some boom or bust factors within the candidates, so the safer bets should get the benefit of the doubt when splitting hairs. The size, multi-sport background/athleticism, overall arm talent and consistency should allow for St. Clair to hold onto his ranking.

GORNEY’S VIEW: Bryce Underwood

I have nothing critical to say about Tavien St. Clair, I'm perfectly comfortable having him at No. 1 but I do believe that Bryce Underwood possesses traits that no one else has in this class. The five-star LSU quarterback commit is big, strong, dynamic as a passer and runner, a true dual-threat who can extend plays in numerous ways and when I look at what the quarterback position has become over the last decade, he has all those qualities of being not only really special but a potential No. 1 overall pick. I get why we have St. Clair No. 1. He's phenomenal. But Underwood is a little more dynamic and athletic and so I'd give him the nod for the top spot.

SMITH’S VIEW: Tavien St. Clair

The Ohio State commit hasn’t put up the eye-catching stats during his senior season that his five-star counterparts have. But that doesn’t mean he’s not worthy of being our No. 1 prospect. St. Clair plays with the least amount of Power Four talent of the five-star quarterbacks which needs to be taken into account. He has all the tools needed to be a very high NFL Draft pick after his days in Columbus. His size, athleticism, arm talent and intangibles makes him an excellent prospect. St. Clair should remain in the top spot.

SPIEGELMAN’S VIEW: Bryce Underwood