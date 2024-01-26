Rivals.com

The final state rankings for the 2024 class have been released, which wraps up the rankings for this recruiting cycle. Take a look at who finished No. 1 in each state. NOTE: Rivals did not compile a ranking for 12 states.

ALABAMA - Ryan Williams

After reclassifying from the 2025 class in December, the longtime Alabama commitment opened up his recruitment to many before becoming the first official pledge of the Kalen DeBoer era.



*****

ARIZONA - Elijah Rushing

An early Arizona commit from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe, Rushing flipped to Oregon in late October.

*****

ARKANSAS - Charleston Collins

Collins, who nearly flipped to Ole Miss before the Early Signing Period, is one of five in-state prospects who signed with the Razorbacks.



*****

CALIFORNIA - Julian Sayin

The five-star quarterback originally committed to Alabama in November 2022 but when Nick Saban retired, Sayin went to the transfer portal and has now landed at Ohio State.



*****

COLORADO - Blake Barnett

The Kansas State signee threw for 29 touchdowns but even more impressively, Barnett had 970 rushing yards and 23 more scores.



*****

CONNECTICUT - Benedict Umeh

Umeh was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the spring before his senior year but beat it by November.



*****

FLORIDA - Jeremiah Smith

Miami made a true run at the nation’s top-ranked recruit, the first at the wide receiver position in more than a decade, but Smith stuck with Brian Hartline and Ohio State in the end.



*****

GEORGIA - Dylan Raiola

The top prep passer in the land moved to the Peach State for his senior season, largely to be closer to the University of Georgia, but Raiola made a late flip to the program where his last name means legacy in Nebraska.



*****

HAWAII - Rustin Young

A former Oregon State commit, Young was one of the biggest upside surprises during the all-star events and could be an immediate help at Michigan State.



*****

ILLINOIS - Justin Scott

Scott committed to Ohio State in July before flipping to Miami at the end of November.



*****

INDIANA - Mylan Graham

Graham is overlooked but shouldn’t be as part of a talented trio of wideouts heading to Ohio State to play for Brian Hartline.



*****

IOWA - Grant Brix

Nebraska beat out old Big 12 rival Oklahoma for the talented tackle from small-town Iowa.



*****

KANSAS - Michael Boganowski

Boganowski is a jack of all trades defender who could play safety or linebacker in Brent Venables' defense at Oklahoma.



*****

KENTUCKY - Cutter Boley

Boley has ideal measurements for a quarterback and a gunslinger mentality that will make him fun to follow at Kentucky after reclassifying from the 2025 class to 2024.



*****

LOUISIANA - Dominick McKinley

McKinley flipped from Texas A&M to LSU as soon as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.



*****

MARYLAND - Aaron Chiles

Chiles was credited with 122 tackles, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles and two blocked punts as a senior.



*****

MASSACHUSETTS - Guerby Lambert

Lambert is the highest-ranked offensive lineman in Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class.



*****

MICHIGAN - CJ Carr

The grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr is heading to Notre Dame after a decorated prep career.



*****

MINNESOTA - Koi Perich

Perich turned down late pushes from Ohio State and Florida State to sign with the home-state Gophers.



*****

MISSISSIPPI - Kamarion Franklin

Franklin, who was also a basketball standout in high school, has drawn comparisons to former five-star Jeffrey Simmons.



*****

MISSOURI - Williams Nwaneri

Nwaneri is the cornerstone of the Tigers’ class and is the second five-star in three years to pick Missouri.



*****

NEBRASKA - Carter Nelson

Nelson played eight-man football in high school but has athleticism that rivals any player in the country.

*****

NEVADA - Elija Lofton

Although he's undersized, the Miami signee can get open against anybody and had 10 receiving touchdowns on arguably the nation's top team this past season.



*****

NEW JERSEY - Jordan Thomas

Thomas rose significantly in the rankings after impressive performances during the week of practices at the All-American Bowl



*****

NEW YORK - Korey Duff

Duff was credited with 929 receiving yards, 55 catches and nine touchdown receptions as a senior.



*****

NORTH CAROLINA - Jadyn Davis

Davis is the highest-ranked quarterback to sign with Michigan since J.J. McCarthy and the first quarterback to finish atop the North Carolina state rankings since Chris Leak in the 2003 class.



*****

OHIO - Jordan Marshall

Ohio Mr. Football rushed for 1,554 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.



*****

OKLAHOMA - Danny Okoye

Okoye will be 20 years old as a college freshman.



*****

OREGON - AJ Pugliano

Pugliano played in only six games his senior season and still caught 37 passes for 452 yards and seven touchdowns.



*****

PENNSYLVANIA - Cooper Cousins

Cousins was dominant at the All-American Bowl and jumped up the rankings in the final update.



*****

SOUTH CAROLINA - Josiah Thompson

Thompson was named 2023 South Carolina Mr. Football, just the second offensive lineman to win the award.



*****

TENNESSEE - Boo Carter

Carter impacts all three phases of the game as a dynamic athlete that could see the field early for Tennessee.



*****

TEXAS - Micah Hudson

Hudson is the first receiver to finish atop the Texas state rankings and the first Texas Tech signee to finish No. 1 in the Texas state rankings.



*****

UTAH - Isaac Wilson

His brother, Zach, was the second overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson broke the Utah state record for total yards in 2023 with 5,901 yards.



*****

WASHINGTON - Isendre Ahfua

The Texas A&M signee dropped at least 30 pounds heading into the all-star events and then he was one of the best along the offensive line at the All-American Bowl.



*****

WASHINGTON D.C. - Dylan Stewart

Stewart joins Eddie Goldman, Yannick Ngakoue and Jalen Tabor as Friendship Collegiate Academy stars to finish ranked No. 1 in Washington D.C.



*****

VIRGINIA - Chris Cole

Cole and fellow Georgia signee Kristopher Jones finished ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Virginia.



*****

WEST VIRGINIA - Robby Martin

Martin will be joined by fellow West Virginia native Cannon Lewis at NC State next year.



*****

WISCONSIN - Nathan Roy