Rivals Rankings Week: New 2023 state rankings

The updated Rivals250 for the class of 2023 has been released, and many of the usual suspects known for producing elite talent are at the top again. Not surprisingly, the South reigns supreme in the newest ranking. Texas leads the pack with 45 prospects in the updated rankings. It is followed by Florida with 43 prospects, Georgia with 22 and Alabama with 19. Louisiana rounds out the top five with 17 prospects from "The Boot" in the new Rivals250.

1. Texas (45)

2. Florida (43)

The Sunshine State comes in at No. 2, and although it has two fewer prospects than Texas in the new Rivals250, it matches the Lone Star State in star power with having three five-star players total. Newly minted five-star corner Cormani McClain moves up 39 spots in the updated Rivals250 and takes over as the No.1 player in Florida. He is followed by the nation's No. 1 receiver recruit, Brandon Inniss, and new five-star ATH Samuel M'Pemba. Other newcomers and big risers include M'Pemba's IMG teammate WR Carnell Tate, who moved up 53 spots to the No. 15 spot overall. Notre Dame DE commit Keon Keeley moved up a whopping 78 spots to No. 28, and four-star receiver Tyler Williams makes his debut in the new Rivals250.

3. Georgia (22)

Lebbeus Overton (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Coming in at No. 3 is Georgia with 22 players in the new Rivals250. With only one five-star player in DE Lebbeus Overton, the Peach State is down in that category from previous rankings cycles, but makes up for it in depth – 10 players in the top 100. Four-stars Justice Haynes and Caleb Downs are also legit five-star candidates, and ironically they are both the top-ranked player in the nation at their respective positions. There were not a ton of big-time risers or any new additions within the state aside from Downs. But, a couple Georgia prospects that did make gains are TE Ethan Davis, who jumped 64 spots, and OLB Dee Crayton, who jumped 24 spots.

4. Alabama (19)

AJ Harris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Alabama comes in at No. 4 with 19 players in the updated Rivals 250, although it lacks a five-star player at the moment. Still, that is a very respectable amount of players at this point in the 2023 rankings cycle. The highest-ranked player is cornerback AJ Harris, who comes in at No. 21 overall and No.2 at a position of high value. Most impressively, Alabama has 11 players ranked in the top 100.

5. Louisiana (17)