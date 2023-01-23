Rivals.com

The final rankings for the 2023 class are being released this week and today we begin as always with the five-star countdown. There are 32 five-stars and we will be unveiling them one at a time in reverse order throughout the day, until we finish with the player who will go down in Rivals' history as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class. Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney will give his thoughts on each five-star, as well.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE

Monday: Five-star countdown | Introducing the new five-stars Tuesday: Final Rivals250 for 2023 revealed | Gorney's thoughts Wednesday: Final offensive position rankings for 2023 Thursday: Final defensive position rankings for 2023 Friday: Final state rankings for 2023 Saturday: Final JUCO rankings for 2023 Sunday: Initial 2023 transfer portal team rankings

20. DE MATAYO UIAGALELEI (Oregon)

Gorney's Take: Playing on arguably the best team in high school football, Matayo Uiagalelei dominated at defensive end in the biggest games and really made a statement in two games against fellow powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. The Oregon signee can win off the edge, he has inside moves, he closes well and over the last couple years he's really made it a point to develop. The coaching staff in Eugene is filled with guys who can keep getting him better as Oregon beat out Ohio State and USC for him.

21. DE ADEPOJU ADEBAWORE (Oklahoma)

Gorney's Take: Checking in at the Under Armour Game at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Adepoju Adebawore looks like the quintessential edge rusher with no bad weight and twitched up like no other defensive end in this class. He's light on his feet, fast, aggressive and surprisingly powerful. That will only improve as he adds weight in a college program. His fast-twitch is rare for this class and he still has tremendous upside.

22. LB ANTHONY HILL (Texas)

Gorney's Take: Linebackers never do much at all-star games but Anthony Hill's resume speaks for itself. He can get in the backfield, take up lanes, engage the running back, play in space, shut down stretch plays to the sideline and do anything that's asked of him. Texas won out for the Denton (Texas) Ryan standout and he has the ability and physical nature to see the field on Day 1 in Austin.

23. QB JACKSON ARNOLD (Oklahoma)

Gorney's Take: Jackson Arnold is such a gamer that it's nearly impossible to argue about his ranking and this does not only come down to stats - which are significant as well. He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes and he put up huge passing and rushing numbers (he rushed for 855 yards and 23 touchdowns this year). Arnold has proven time and again he is an elite quarterback. The ball pops off his hand, as the Oklahoma signee looked different in that way at the Elite 11. Even if his Under Armour performance was a tad muted, he has all the tools to be special.

24. WR JOHNTAY COOK (Texas)

Gorney's Take: When discussing dynamic receivers in this class other than Zachariah Branch, then Johntay Cook is the guy – and he was far more productive in his senior season. The Texas signee is a few inches taller, he plays with confidence and swagger where he wants the ball in his hands to make plays, and perhaps no cornerbacks can consistently hang with him on the outside. Once again, Cook proved at the Under Armour Game that he's one of the best in this class and he's so exciting to watch.

25. TE DUCE ROBINSON (Undecided)

Gorney's Take: Listed as a five-star tight end, Duce Robinson is basically a big receiver since he’s so fluid, so athletic and so versatile in the offense with great hands. He's also a two-sport star who’s serious about a baseball future. Robinson was very good at both the Under Armour Game and the Polynesian Bowl. He has a huge catch radius and he’s a nightmare matchup for undersized corners. Georgia, USC and Texas are battling it out for him. *****

26. WR HYKEEM WILLIAMS (Florida State)

Gorney's Take: Hykeem Williams did not participate in the all-star events, which is unfortunate because he would have been able to show off his unique physical size and skills on the biggest stage. But Florida State is definitely getting one of the best receivers in this class. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan product is a perfect red-zone threat to win 50/50 balls, but he can also stretch the field and he catches the ball with ease.

27. OL ZALANCE HEARD (LSU)

Gorney's Take: If there is a comp for Zalance Heard, it's D.J. Fluker, who was not perfect at an all-star event but is just a massive human being, went to the SEC and ended up as a first-round pick. Heard still has room for growth and split some reps at the Under Armour Game but he has all the physical tools and ability to be special at LSU. The Monroe (La.) Neville standout moved up to five-star status based on how he looks and his projection there, plus his ability to extend his arms and pin defensive linemen back and his footwork that continues to get better.

28. OL SAMSON OKUNLOLA (Miami)

Gorney's Take: Samson Okunlola was a little anonymous at the All-American Bowl and did not dominate as much as other offensive linemen at the major all-star events, but his catalog of work over the years keeps him as a five-star prospect and someone who is still one of the best players at his position in this class. The Miami signee has the size and the power, and he's continuing to develop the footwork to be elite. As a projection, in three or four years down the road, we think he could be one of the best offensive tackles in the class.

29. TE NYCKOLES HARBOR (Undecided)

Gorney's Take: Nyckoles Harbor is still developing as a football player and he has some work to do if he’s going to stay on the offensive side of the ball as a pass catcher. But he’s such an incredibly rare athlete that he has first-round projection written all over him. He’s one of the best-looking players in this class and a world-class track star. As he continues to learn the intricacies at tight end or as a big receiver, Harbor has plenty of upside to blossom into a superstar. Michigan, South Carolina, Maryland, Oregon and others are involved. *****

30. CB DESMOND RICKS (Alabama)

Gorney's Take: The Alabama signee remains a five-star because of his incredible physical tools and his competitiveness that we've seen over the years, even as Desmond Ricks reclassified from the 2024 to the 2023 class. With his speed and ability to cover plus play on an island, Ricks has the potential to be really special even though some elite receivers got the best of him at the Under Armour Game. As he develops under coach Nick Saban, Ricks has the length, the want-to and the ability to be special in Tuscaloosa.

31. DE YHONZAE PIERRE (Alabama)

Gorney's Take: Yhonzae Pierre's reputation as a potential five-star really started in his junior season, then he dominated at Alabama's summer camp, then he was outstanding as a senior and then finally turned in an incredible performance all week at the All-American Bowl. Not only is the Crimson Tide signee a high-level athlete and physical force but he's so fast off the snap that he was winning some one-on-one reps by hardly being touched. He can get to the edge, he can spin, he can go inside and his productivity is simply off the charts.

32. LB SUNTARINE PERKINS (Ole Miss)