Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed

Riley Pettijohn

Advertisement

WEAKSIDE DEFENSIVE END: Javion Hilson

“One of the 2024 summer risers in showing his immense strength and bending ability, Hilson put it all together where it counts most on Friday nights en route to another state championship. He has special pass rushing skill, with the production and volume to prove it, but took the next step as a true three-down player in working with a consistently high motor and setting the edge better than a wiry frame may suggest. “Hilson was credited with more than 100 stops behind the line of scrimmage over his final three varsity seasons, with almost half (48) to his name as a senior. The first step, speed to power and counter moves make the Missouri signee the type of edge prospect an opposing offense will eventually have to mark prior to each play. "A college strength and conditioning program should only enhance his current strengths, too.” - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

STRONGSIDE DEFENSVIE END: Isaiah Gibson

“Gibson has been a force off the edge of the Warner Robins (Ga.) High defense as a junior and took an even bigger step again as a senior. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is explosive off the ball and can win with power and also speed. Gibson plays a physical brand of football, which lends itself to setting the edge and being a violent run defender. It also opens the door for critical sacks and pressures, on top of splash plays. "It's been nearly impossible to contain Gibson at the back end of his senior season. His burst, size and motor put him among the best at a premium position in this 2025 cycle.” – Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Elijah Griffin

“Griffin has been the talk of the Peach State for years. After putting together another dominant senior year in South Georgia, Griffin had a dominant week in Orlando during UA All-America week. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has a knack for making splash plays – and did so against elite competition at the UA Game. "Griffin boasts a fantastic blend of power and quickness. He's a twitchy mover who plays with a high motor, and he's capable of beating opposing OL with power and leverage. The future Georgia Bulldog has put himself in a class of his own, and there's still room to grow – a scary thought for opposing offensive coordinators the next few years.” – Spiegelman

INSIDE LINEBACKER: Riley Pettijohn

“Pettijohn has had a compelling case as the nation's top linebacker the past two seasons, and his senior campaign at McKinney (Texas) High furthered that notion. The future Buckeye brings a massive touch of athleticism to the second level of the defense. Pettijohn boasts excellent speed ranging from sideline to sideline and isn't shy about mixing it up and stuffing the run up the gut or off the edge. "The Ohio State signee is an elite open-field tackler and equally as stout dropping back into coverage. He brings a three-down skill set with his ability to defend the run, pass and pressure the QB. Pettijohn has continued to see his stock rise over the past year and is one of the most athletic prospects at the position in recent years.” – Spiegelman

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Zayden Walker

“Walker embodies many of the traits we associate with off-ball linebackers capable of making splash plays behind the line of scrimmage. The Georgia signee from Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County is a brash, hard-nosed backer with fantastic instincts and closing speed. Walker wins with brute force and takes great angles. He's an outstanding run-stuffer with a knack for making big stops and plays for loss. "The future Dawg has maintained a spot among the best linebackers in the country for good reason, and his senior season gives us more confidence about his fit as a 6-foot-2, 225-pound weapon for Glenn Schumann in Athens.” – Spiegelman

CORNERBACK: Devin Sanchez

“Sanchez is the best true perimeter cornerback prospect we've seen emerge in recent cycles. The five-star from Houston was dynamite as a junior for Galena Park (Texas) North Shore and innately led opposing offensive coordinators to avoid throwing in his direction as a senior. Sanchez is extremely instinctive and built to shadow bigger receivers on the boundary and has been exceptional slowing down quicker and faster pass-catchers, too. "We love his footwork and hips, and his ability to play the ball and know game situations as well. Sanchez brings elite size, speed, traits and ball skills to a premium position, and we're confident he'll be the next great defensive back to play for the Buckeyes.” – Spiegelman

SAFETY: Trey McNutt

“McNutt is part of a terrific secondary group heading to Oregon this cycle. Standing at 6-foot, 180 pounds, he plays much bigger because of his athleticism and his sudden movement ability. He’s got a frame that will easily add more mass at the next level and fill into a true safety. McNutt moves like a cornerback in and out of breaks with a smooth backpedal that he explodes out of. He’s also got excellent ball skills so it’ll also be tempting to play him at slot cornerback. "The Ohio native is just a playmaker in the back end of a defense that we should see sooner than later in the Big Ten.” – Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

ATHLETE: DJ Pickett