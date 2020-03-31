While his plans for spring visits have been scrapped thanks to the extended dead period in recruiting, it didn't stop three-star Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill from narrowing down his list of options.

Now, Merrill is ready to announce his decision from a trio of SEC favorites -- Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Tennessee – in a Rivals exclusive interview.

