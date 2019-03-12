CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Evan Anderson

Anderson qualified for the showcase portion of one-on-ones, winning some impressive reps against highly thought of defensive linemen. Sunday didn’t feature an incredibly deep group of offensive linemen, but Anderson managed to stand out from the pack. That’s all anyone can ask. The 6-foot-3 Anderson is incredibly strong and has the feet to help any number of FBS teams as a guard. He currently holds offers from FIU, USF and Toledo, but should see a Power Five school or two come calling a some point.

Gabe Dindy

Just a freshman, Dindy is the next national recruit at powerhouse Lakeland and already looks the part. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end can dunk a basketball but his future is clearly on the football field, where he held his own against older, more polished prospects. He’s yet to land his first offer but will likely be swimming in them by the time he’s a senior. Dindy moved to Florida from Louisiana and grew up an Oklahoma fan.

Melvin Jordan

This linebacker has a very bright future. Jordan has great size for a player just finishing his freshman year and doesn’t lack speed. Jordan broke on short passes well and had a knack for knocking down passes. He showed plenty of physicality for a linebacker in the camp setting and had a great feel for how to shadow backs and tight ends in coverage. Southern Miss has already offered him but more should be heading his way.

Kaleb Long

Long is a massive target for quarterbacks on the outside. He has plenty of twitch to him for a receiver that is about 6-foot-4 and that made it so hard for defensive backs to effectively cover him. Long did a lot of damage in the red zone and will be counted on near the goal line at the next level as well. Over the last two season he has caught 15 touchdowns. Illinois and Indiana are Long’s best offers right now, but Southern Miss and UCF has also offered with plenty of programs waiting in the wings.

Cam'Ron Ransom

A class of 2021 prospect who already holds an offer from Kentucky and UCF, Ransom was one of the day's most impressive quarterbacks. The ball flies off of the left-handed Ransom's hand and he showed nice touch on deep balls while also having enough arm strength to fit it into tight windows. On film, Ransom is also comfortable throwing on the run. With a few offers already in hand, it wouldn't be surprising to see more schools join the mix after getting him a chance to throw over the next few months.

Tyree Saunders