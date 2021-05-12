 Rivals.com - Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Top offensive performers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 07:37:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Top offensive performers

Staff
Rivals.com

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite a forecast of rain and wind, nearly 200 of the best college football prospects from the Midwest and beyond competed at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis.

Some players handled the elements better than others, rising above their competition to earn position MVP honors and Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Underclassmen Challenge invites.

Here is a look at the top 10 performers on the offensive side of the ball from Sunday’s camp, starting with a pair of prospects who are set to be Big Ten rivals in the coming years.

Valid for any site on the Rivals Network
Valid for any site on the Rivals Network

*****

MORE RCS INDY: The Friedman Awards | Top performers | Quarterback standouts

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTkxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL24ucml2YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdz L3JpdmFscy1jYW1wLXNlcmllcy1pbi1pbmR5LXRoZS10b3Atb2ZmZW5zaXZl LXBlcmZvcm1lcnMiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJpdmFs cy1jYW1wLXNlcmllcy1pbi1pbmR5LXRoZS10b3Atb2ZmZW5zaXZlLXBlcmZv cm1lcnMmYzU9MjAyMjcxOTE0NyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=