Aledo, Texas, four-star defensive end Colt Ellison has said since the spring that he was looking to make his commitment in July, and he needed no more than the first week of the month to make his decision and commit to TCU. After seeing his recruitment take off in a big way this past spring, and fielding offers from programs that recruit nationally, Ellison ultimately decided to stay close to home and become the Horned Frogs’ fourteenth commitment in the 2019 class.

WHAT HIS COMMITMENT MEANS TO TCU

True to form, TCU hasn’t loaded up on a ton of big names in this recruiting class and Ellison is just the second four-star commitment the Horned Frogs have picked up to this point. He does give them their second commit in this class from powerhouse Aledo High, where fellow 2019 pledge Wyatt Harris also plays and 2018 Rivals250 offensive lineman Wes Harris hails from. Ellison has sneaky length and athleticism and shouldn’t be pigeonholed into being just another defensive end. He’s good at diagnosing plays in the backfield and could be used to drop back in space on disguised or zone blitzes. He may look more the type to be a pass-rusher first and foremost, but he’s stout against the run and has shown throughout his development has proven to be more and more a complete defensive end.

WHO IT HURTS

As Ellison’s recruitment has gone on, different teams have had reason to feel best about landing him. Washington immediately comes to mind as a team that’s stung by his decision after also missing out on Peter Mpagi a few weeks ago when it seemed as though he was leaning towards the Huskies prior to picking up his offer from Texas. Ole Miss also looked for a period of time as team that might have felt good about his chances with him after the Rebels have been reasonably successful recruiting the stat and Ellison has made mention of having friends at Oxford.

OTHER IMPLICATIONS