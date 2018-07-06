My take on the commitment of 4-Star defensive athlete @AnferneeOrji to Vanderbilt this week. Great pickup for the Commodores on a couple of different levels. #AnchorDown



Four-star defensive athlete Anfernee Orji announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on July third without much indication to the general public beforehand. The timing of his decision may have been a bit surprising but the program of choice certainly isn’t, as his older brother and 2018 Rivals250 linebacker Alston Orji signed with the Commodores in last year’s recruiting class.

WHAT HIS COMMITMENT MEANS TO VANDERBILT

Speculation about whether or not Anfernee Orji is a linebacker in waiting, despite primarily playing safety to this point of his career has perhaps been the biggest overall theme when it’s come to him. In games, he’s proven to be an effective secondary player but in camp settings, hasn’t really shown the quickness or loose enough movement to put him in the conversation with other elite-level safeties. The simplest way to put things is that he’s a pure strong or in-the-box safety that is going to be best playing as close to the line of scrimmage as possible should he not transition to a linebacker at some point. His physicality should play well in the SEC and on a tough Vanderbilt defense that benefited in a big way from the familial connection.

WHO IT HURTS

Baylor may have felt like it was in a good place with him for the better part of his recruitment and though the Bears have done well to recruit under tough circumstances, bagging a four-star prospect would have been a nice addition to things. Baylor did land a recent commitment from Solomon Turner who is a player very much in the same mold of Orji but less of a known commodity. Minnesota also was aggressively recruiting Orji and the Gophers recently picked up a commitment from his teammate, quarterback Jacob Clark, but were also left without their first four-star commitment in 2019.

