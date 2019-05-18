CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE: Predictions for the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in St. Louis EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The final Rivals adizero Combine of the 2019 season took place in the shadow of St. Louis’ Gateway Arch on Saturday. From a sheer numbers standpoint it was one of the smaller combines, but the event saw prospects come from far and wide. The six prospects invited back for Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas hail from five different states.

Tajaun Curry (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The local recipient of an invitation to Sunday’s camp was class of 2021 wide receiver TaJaun Curry. As a sophomore Curry played for Miller Career Academy in St. Louis, but he will transfer down the road to finish out his prep career at Lift For Life Academy. Curry put up excellent testing numbers at 6-foot and 184 pounds. His recruitment kicked off earlier this month with a scholarship offer from Kansas. The Jayhawks' coaching staff saw Curry work out at his school earlier this month before offering him a scholarship. He has yet to visit their Lawrence campus, but plans to schedule a trip in the near future.

Kyron Downing (Rivals.com)

Vinita, Okla., running back Kyron Downing does not have any offers yet, but that’s understandable considering he just finished his freshman season. Downing played varsity as a freshman, tallying around 30 total touchdowns and earning honorable mention all-state accolades. Downing earned his return ticket to Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp by posting several impressive testing numbers, including a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.

Walter Nolen (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Another underclassmen with Power Five offers is defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Olive Branch in Mississippi. Tennessee was the first to extend an offer to Nolen back on April 20. Since then, seven more programs have joined the Volunteers on his list. Nolen said Georgia and Mississippi State were his favorites growing up, and both of those programs are among his eight current offers. Nolen has been invited to Georgia’s camp at the end of this month, and plans to attend. He will then travel west the first week in June to visit Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, where his coach has connections. Programs currently project the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Nolen to a three-technique defensive tackle position, which is where he will work out after earning an invite back to Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp.

Wyatt Seagren (Rivals.com)

Oakland is a small town north of Omaha in Nebraska, but the city has a big three-sport standout in 6-foot-7, 233-pound Wyatt Seagren. In fact, it could be argued football is where Seagren has proven the least at this stage of his career, but his upside in the sport is high. He put up strong testing numbers Saturday that included a sub-5.0 40-yard dash. Programs such as Nebraska, North Dakota State and North Dakota are showing interest, and Div. II Chadron State has already extended an offer in football. Seagren is also getting college looks in basketball, and he throws the discus and shot put in track. This summer he has an ambitious college camp schedule that includes Iowa State, Nebraska and San Diego State.