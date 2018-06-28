Rivals 3-star standout DT Gerald Irons chooses Army West Point
The Army Black Knights continue to receive the pledges of many of the top prospects on their offer list and this morning 6-foot-1, 270 pound defensive tackle Gerald Irons made his decision to join ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news