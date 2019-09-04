ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Richie Leonard IV is staying home — the offensive lineman out of Cocoa is a Florida Gator.

He feels Dan Mullen is the best head coach in America is Leonard is very excited about being able to represent the home state.

Rivals.com caught up with Leonard to talk Florida, what is different about this commitment compared to the previous one to Kentucky, the vibe at the Swamp, what he wants to see out of the team this season and much more.

You can hear what he has to say in this interview.