LSU hosted its annual joint linemen camp and state 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday in Baton Rouge, which featured talented prospects from across the region, including Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida, among others. Rivals was on hand for the action over the weekend. Here are some news and notes from the Baton Rouge camp.

Maason Smith has tremendous upside

Arguably the best prospect at LSU's camp was rising junior defensive tackle Maason Smith, who was absolutely unstoppable in the linemen showcase. Smith took reps both inside at tackle and off the edge at defensive end, and no matter where he lined up he enjoyed success. Smith has a tremendous burst off the line and was working in new technique throughout 1-on-1s. He has a strong swim move and was dominant when he exercised a stutter step. His hand technique, his quickness and closing speed were very evident. Smith is a surefire name to know in the Rivals100 for 2021 and has upside to emerge as a top-10 prospect in the country down the road.

Found this clip of 2021 DT Maason Smith https://t.co/hcRosWwFCg pic.twitter.com/G1Ok8gcur3 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 15, 2019

Bryce Foster shines

Bryce Foster turned heads at RCS Houston and that positive momentum was again evident in Baton Rouge over the weekend. First off, Foster looks the part. He's built like a brick wall and plays like one as well. The Katy (Texas) Taylor standout took snaps at guard and at center and was outstanding at both interior line positions. Foster was the only lineman capable of containing the aforementioned Smith in the linemen showcase and had a few pancakes along the way. If Foster is able to engage a defensive lineman, then it's likely going to be a victory for the offense. Buzz around the 2021 offensive lineman was sky high for both his football acumen and his recent success throwing the shot put 64-plus feet.

Another great battle between elite 2021s Bryce Foster and Maason Smith pic.twitter.com/IFfTQRKwFO — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 15, 2019

2021 Katy Taylor OG Bryce Foster with a strong rep https://t.co/vT1r3b2EMX pic.twitter.com/SRcVFS3EAS — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 15, 2019

The ceiling is sky high for Arch Manning

Rivals was on the sidelines for 2023 Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning's spring game last month. Another opportunity to see the freshman throw yielded similar takes. Manning played with poise during the 7-on-7 tournament, which is unique for a 14-year-old quarterback. At times, he was accurate, especially downfield, and could throw with touch and zip effectively. Like any freshman, however, Manning had his bumps. He threw a handful of interceptions and missed on a few throws. There are also some technical flaws in his release. However, the next Manning flashes incredible potential rarely seen in a prospect this young.

A little touch from 2023 QB Arch Manning for Newman in the D2 championship game pic.twitter.com/7oawOfdOIZ — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 15, 2019

Marcus Tate, Tim Keenan are 2021 names to know

There were several other notable offensive and defensive linemen that stood out in the showcase. Florida 2021 tackle Marcus Tate saw action at both left tackle and guard and easily one of the top overall linemen -- arguably the best in attendance. He's athletic and versatile and was proficient against quality pass-rushers. Baton Rouge Catholic (La.) High guard Connor Finucane was also impressive. He saw snaps at guard and inside at center and was largely effective at both spots. Finucane boasts a long offer sheet but does not yet have a Power 5 overture. Expect that to change in due time as teams evaluate the lean, powerful guard. On the other side of the line, 2021 Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan was among the best in the camp. He's a shorter prospect (6-foot-2, 290 pounds), but made up for it with bullying mentality. He was stronger than every offensive lineman he battled and showed good burst and bend throughout the camp. Another Alabama lineman was Joshua Jones. The 2020 three-star looks the part (6-foot-6, 298 pounds), but was on the wrong side of a few 1-on-1s. Jones has an intriguing frame but did not play with much leverage.

Tyler Kirkwood thrives on the big stage

Perhaps the most productive wide receiver in the camp resided on the Holy Cross (La.) roster. Three-star Tyler Kirkwood was a mismatch for the entirety of the tournament, taking snaps out of the slot and effectively finding ways to get open and make difficult grabs look easy. Kirkwood has added some muscle to his frame this spring. He's a fantastic route-runner who created separation with excellent footwork and made several tough catches despite being effectively shadowed. Kirkwood has strong, reliable hands and made catches away from his body. His stock is on the rise.

AJ Johnson will be a household name

This was a first look at 2022 McMain (La.) wide receiver AJ Johnson, who picked up offers from Tennessee and Mississippi State this spring. The soon-to-be sophomore pass-catcher is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds. He has an outstanding frame and used to his advantage. Johnson presents a big target and bodied up opposing cornerbacks. He has the unique ability to box out defenders and get vertical for the football. He made a handful of fantastic grabs on 50-50 balls throughout the afternoon. He's a name to know for Louisiana's 2022 class.

Strong showings from Dylan Goffney, Destyn Pazon

Bridgeland (Texas) wide receiver Dylan Goffney was one of the top wide receivers in attendance. He's a well-built prospect that certainly stands out. Goffney is a terrific route-runner and consistently found ways to get open. He flashed good hands and proved to be a possession receiver for the Houston-area squad. Duke, Arizona, SMU and Arkansas are early offers for Goffney. Goffney's teammate, 2021 tight end Dylan Crippen, was also tremendous. He's got an athletic build and shined as a pass-catcher. He's athletic and has reliable hands. He's got a nice size advantage over linebackers and defensive backs.