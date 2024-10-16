Recruiting Rumor Mill: More intel rolls in after massive weekend

It was the biggest weekend in college football so far this year so there is definitely a need for a second Recruiting Rumor Mill this week. Here’s the latest. MORE RUMOR MILL: Prospects return from visits

The 2027 four-star cornerback from Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson is not making any decisions soon but Tennessee is going to stay high on his list after being in Knoxville over the weekend. Alston loved the crowd noise and also the love he was shown by the players and coaches at Tennessee and he’s already looking for a time to get back for another game. Oregon, West Virginia, Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri are others to watch.

Ashley loves LSU and that feeling was only solidified after being in Baton Rouge for the Tigers’ overtime win over Ole Miss this weekend. It was so hectic after the game that the 2026 four-star safety from Brandon, Miss., did get a chance to talk with Corey Raymond but it was a wild scene so he still doesn’t have that offer although Raymond told him they will “get everything together” another time. Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida State, Florida and the in-state programs are all involved. An LSU offer could be a game-changer.

Every major program across the country will be involved with the 2026 four-star offensive lineman but it might be nearly impossible to pull him away from LSU in the end. The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout was back inside the stadium for LSU’s thriller over Ole Miss and the environment was so loud it literally gave Brown a headache. From the atmosphere, to the coaches and so much more the word is LSU is “one of the top teams” on his list but it could be the team to beat.

Oregon has made “the right push so far” for the high three-star linebacker who’s committed to Baylor (after an earlier pledge to Texas Tech). Burns loved his visit to Eugene over the weekend from the hospitality to the game atmosphere as he loved “every minute of the visit.” Ole Miss, Oklahoma and others are pushing as well and he’s expected in Norman this weekend.

The 2027 athlete from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School has exploded on the scene this season and has landed nearly 20 offers but Tennessee will be one to watch moving forward. There are still a lot of moving pieces here especially with so many major offers coming in but the atmosphere in Knoxville could be tough to beat and Georges has already established a great relationship with the coaches there so that will be something to watch moving forward.

Alabama has joined the fray for Green and after his visit last weekend the Crimson Tide will definitely play a major role for the 2027 four-star defensive end from Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson. Green got offered by position coach Freddie Roach who told him his film was “extremely amazing” and he loved how the coaches carried themselves over the weekend as Oklahoma, Texas, Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia, USC and South Carolina are heavily involved.

Colorado has put a “big impression” on Hudson after he visited Boulder over the weekend and what stood out most were his conversations with coach Deion Sanders, position coach Damione Lewis and assistant director of player personnel Devin Rispress. The high three-star defensive tackle from Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland remains pledged to UCF but the Buffaloes definitely have him thinking after that trip.

LSU has been a front-runner for a long time with the 2026 four-star receiver from Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy and his weekend visit back to Baton Rouge only solidified it. Mississippi State is another to watch along with other SEC programs but he loved the atmosphere and being back in that stadium and watching the Tigers’ overtime win was exciting.

Alabama could be the program to watch most when it comes to Jones’ early recruitment but there is going to be a serious battle for the 2026 four-star running back from Pike Road, Ala. Getting to Tuscaloosa over the weekend was big as he saw an unexpectedly close game but he was impressed that the Crimson Tide showed the poise to pull it out. Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Ohio State are right at the top as well.

Cal and Oregon could be battling it out most for the 2027 quarterback from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln as those two programs stand out early on and the Ducks definitely blew him away over the weekend. Kaho saw an “insane environment” at Autzen Stadium and he loves the program’s culture and how they treated him while he was there.

What felt like a two-team race between UCLA and BYU over the summer has definitely added a third team now and Oregon could be surging in Madsen’s recruitment. The high three-star athlete from Clovis (Calif.) Clovis North had an experience he won’t forget inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday, he’s headed back to Oregon for the Washington game and the Ducks are moving way up - and fast - in his recruitment.

The three-star receiver committed to Southeastern Louisiana in July but he was back at LSU over the weekend and Martin seems more fired up than ever to get that offer from the Tigers so he can “put on for the state.” The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout has had plenty of talks with the coaching staff about a possible offer and if that ever happens a flip might be instantaneous.

A former Arkansas commit, McWhorter spent a long weekend at Alabama and it was made clear to him how badly the coaching staff wants him in the 2026 recruiting class. The four-star offensive guard from Cartersville (Ga.) Cass loved his time in Tuscaloosa and it’s “surreal” to be told Alabama wants him as LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Clemson all stand out as well.

Nothing has changed with Merritt’s commitment to Ohio State but Colorado made a compelling case to flip him over the weekend as coach Deion Sanders made it feel like a “family-type environment” and what stood out maybe more to Merritt was how the coaches talked about using his versatility all over the defense. The Buckeyes still have the four-star defensive end from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy locked in but Colorado made a “great impression” on him.

LSU has not offered the 2027 running back from Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic yet but Miles continues to show the Tigers a ton of interest, he was back inside the stadium over the weekend and he “had faith” that the Tigers would come back and beat Ole Miss, which they did in overtime. There is definitely a significant amount of interest in LSU and if an offer came it would be tough to turn down as Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Miami are others involved.

His brother, Elijah, went to Washington and the Huskies are definitely a major contender in Molden’s recruitment but his weekend visit to Oregon will be hard to top. The 2027 four-star cornerback from West Linn, Ore., had an “amazing” time with the coaches, players and the fans and his relationships in Eugene just keep getting better and better. Of the programs that have offered so far, the Ducks stand out most.

The four-star defensive tackle from Hattiesburg, Miss., committed to Arkansas in August but Oatis was at LSU over the weekend and now he has something to really consider. The message from the Tigers’ coaching staff was that if Oatis feels he’s great to come to Baton Rouge to become even greater. That message plus watching LSU’s defense in its win over Ole Miss has Oatis taking another look at the Tigers.

Notre Dame could be really tough to beat in O’Brien’s recruitment but Penn State is also right there for the 2026 four-star athlete from Philadelphia (Pa.) La Salle College and one other program could be making a serious run at him. O’Brien was at Tennessee over the weekend for its thrilling win over Florida and being inside Neyland Stadium at night will be really big in his recruitment. A return visit to Knoxville could be getting worked out as the Irish and the Nittany Lions have some new SEC competition.

Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas State and others are going to be heavily involved with the 2026 four-star offensive lineman from Brandon (S.D.) Brandon Valley but Iowa could be tough to beat in his recruitment. Parliament was back in Iowa City over the weekend and he saw an offensive line that dominated up front - which he expected - and he’s on the exact same page as position coach George Barnett.

LSU has not offered yet but multiple coaches over the weekend told Robinson how they could see him playing for the Tigers, how much they liked his film and how they could make him better on and off the field if he comes to Baton Rouge. The Tigers are definitely one to watch for the 2026 high three-star offensive lineman from Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County as he loved watching LSU come back to beat Ole Miss in overtime.

Tennessee made a major impression on the 2027 four-star athlete from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North especially the fans and the environment and the best part for Sales was watching the players get ready and then play the game. The Vols and Ole Miss have made the biggest impression in his recruitment so far with Kentucky as a third team.

It was made clear to Scruggs during his game-day visit to Alabama that he’s a “top priority” for the Crimson Tide in the 2026 class as the Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun County standout loved the atmosphere inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Clemson might have the slight edge right now with Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia Tech standing out most.

As the high three-star offensive lineman from Maryville, Tenn., starts to narrow down his top programs, Tennessee will be in his top five “without a doubt” and the Volunteers could be tough to beat. Smith had an “awesome” time at the Vols’ win over Florida this past weekend and he loves the atmosphere in Knoxville as NC State, Clemson and a few others are making the biggest impression.

Oregon is “very high” in Washington’s recruitment now especially after the 2026 four-star safety from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman was in Eugene over the weekend and he had a phenomenal game-day experience. The word is that Alabama is still the leader in his recruitment but then the Ducks are right there.