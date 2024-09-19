Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter hits overdrive as in-season visits continue

With so much going on over the weekend and a lot of recruiting news and rumors coming out the last few days, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has a second Recruiting Rumor Mill this week.

Abram committed to Indiana in late June as the three-star defensive end from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers picked the Hoosiers over a few other Power Four offers. But now Michigan has offered and it’s “really big” to Abram so the Wolverines could become much more involved in his recruitment. However, Abram is most focused on winning a state title and recruiting has taken a backseat for now but it will be something to watch as signing day gets closer.

The 2026 high three-star quarterback from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County took in his first game at Auburn over the weekend and it “was like no other” as the Tigers have definitely left a lasting impression on him. Bordeaux is already planning to be back on The Plains for another game soon as Auburn, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Illinois and UCF are his lead group.

The high four-star receiver from Orlando (Fla.) Jones committed to Florida in July but with the good chance that coach Billy Napier is not retained, Brown is watching things closely in Gainesville. He’s taking a wait-and-see approach now and probably won’t do anything unless Napier is fired as Miami and Florida State continue to try to flip him. Those are the main two to watch right now.

Clark committed to Florida State in July after a late push by the Seminoles beating out South Carolina for the four-star receiver from Rock Hill, S.C. But after Florida State has shockingly started 0-3, the Gamecocks and North Carolina have swooped back in and those two programs are working to flip Clark. He remains committed but the Carolina schools are not giving up.

Since Sept. 11, the Duke commit has landed offers from NC State, Ole Miss and Penn State and now it’s added another level of confusion to his recruitment. The Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic athlete remains committed to the Blue Devils but the word is that Gompers is now considering visits to other programs but still isn’t sure where or even if he’s going to be taking other trips.

There is significant belief that Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Christian teammate Elijah Griffin will eventually end up at Georgia and while Guyton is going to make his own decision it cannot hurt to have a familiar face on the defensive line in Athens. The Bulldogs are definitely one of the early front-runners for the No. 1 player in the 2027 class but Alabama, South Carolina, USC and Tennessee are also high and the word is Guyton is not against leaving the state to play.

LSU is going to be the main player for the 2027 five-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham, so much so that the Tigers have targeted Haven and might have put other QBs in his class on the back burner until a decision is made. But others are going to heavily pursue the five-star QB as Florida, Baylor and Auburn (especially as of late) have come on strong. Haven will be at LSU this weekend and then head to Alabama for its Georgia game next weekend.

Over the last few months, a group of top programs has emerged for the 2026 four-star receiver from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic and now some schools remain and others have changed. Texas A&M, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee and Ole Miss have been some of the mainstays for King and now Georgia Tech and Missouri are high up there as well.

Ole Miss is definitely high on the list for Matthews after the Rebels recently offered and now they could be the team to beat in his recruitment. The Harvest (Ala.) Sparkman three-star defensive end still talks to Georgia Tech and Florida State weekly and he’s visited LSU twice. Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Florida are the other programs he talks to regularly.

Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Clemson and Ohio State round out an early contenders list for Morgan, who was at Florida over the weekend and loved the atmosphere but still has to watch the coaching situation there. In the end, it wouldn’t be a shock for the Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell standout to have an in-state battle for his services especially as he’s planning to be at both the Georgia/Alabama game and the Oklahoma/Auburn game on Sept. 28. The Tigers could have the big-time edge right now especially since Morgan lives less than an hour away and their WR recruiting has been off the charts.

The four-star tight end from Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh committed to Michigan over Penn State and others in July and while he remains happy with the Wolverines, another round of visits is coming up. Olesh plans to be at Alabama for the Georgia game next weekend, then head to Oregon when it hosts Ohio State in mid-October, he’ll be at the White Out game at Penn State and then this weekend he’ll be back in Ann Arbor for the USC game. The four-star will also work out a date for Notre Dame as many others continue to push.

A long list remains and all the top programs are still talking to Perry-Wright as Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Florida State, Clemson and others are involved but the Tigers could be inching ahead of others after another great visit. The four-star defensive tackle from Buford, Ga., loved the atmosphere but maybe even more appreciated how the defense flew around and the message from the coaches was that he could be the next great one to play for the Tigers’ D.

The 2026 four-star pass catcher from Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy is watching the Florida coaching situation play out but if position coach Billy Gonzales stays on staff then the Gators have a big shot. Petit loved the environment for the Texas A&M game and he has a big-time connection with Gonzales as UCF, USF, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Louisville and Missouri are very involved here.

The 2026 three-star linebacker from Arvada (Colo.) Arvada West has locked in his upcoming visit schedule - and it could point to which teams are flying highest in his recruitment right now. Pyatt will start at Ole Miss next weekend for the Kentucky game followed by trips to Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Missouri as those five programs have taken the lead in his recruitment.

Purdue, Louisville and many other Power Four programs will be involved with Sales but Kentucky left a phenomenal impression on him during his weekend visit where he saw the Wildcats almost upset Georgia. The 2027 four-star athlete from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North loved the coaches and players, thought it was the best game he’s ever been to in his life and it “felt like home” there.

The 2027 four-star defensive tackle from Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County joined teammate Caleb Cunningham, an Alabama commit who will visit Auburn this weekend, at Mississippi State last weekend. The word is Ole Miss might have the edge at this point but Starkville is right up the road and Shumaker is developing a strong relationship with position coach David Turner so that will be something to watch.