Recent Auburn offer has Santana Fleming’s attention
DORAL, Fla. – Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Santana Fleming is not yet halfway through his high school career, but already holds more than 30 scholarship offers. His most recent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news