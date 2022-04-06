Receivers rising: The evolution of Illinois talent over the past decade
Recruiting, like football itself, is cyclical. Coaching changes, schematic trends and changes to NCAA rules are just a few of the factors that contribute to the constant evolution of the recruiting...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news