Rivals.com

With most of the top players from the state of Kentucky on hand over the weekend at the Nashville stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp , we decided there was no better time to take the temperature of the players and get their opinions on the two major in-state programs. Below are the results of our unscientific survey.

“Well, UK has a nicer campus right now, because they got the new facilities. But I saw something on Twitter about Louisville getting their new facilities, so it's gonna look pretty good. So UK right now.” – 2019 defensive back Trel Riley

“Right now I would say Kentucky. It’s a lot more spread out than condensed like Louisville’s is.” – Rivals250 wide receiver Milton Wright

“Probably Kentucky. It’s a preference for me. Louisville is more of a commuter college, so it’s just not the same. I feel like you can go away to Kentucky and stay in the dorms and you feel that college feeling. The dorms are nice at Louisville, too, but not quite the same.” – Rivals100 Michigan commit Stephen Herron

“I'd say Kentucky right now, because Louisville hasn't finished building their new stuff, but Kentucky already built theirs. It's pretty nice, but I think they'll both be nice in the future.” – 2020 defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine

“I don't really know. They're both welcoming. Kentucky's is spread out, Louisville's is more compact.” – 2020 four-star Devito Tisdale

“I'm gonna have to go with Kentucky on this one." – Three-star athlete Aidan Robbins

“UK, SEC, yeah they got that bread. Bigger.” – Three-star defensive end J.J. Weaver

“I've never been to UK, so Louisville.” – 2019 linebacker Jared Casey

“Kentucky.” – 2019 Kentucky offensive line commit Eli Cox

“Straight up? Hmm … Kentucky.” – 2020 offensive lineman Walker Parks