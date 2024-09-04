Rankings Spotlight: Group of Five commits that will get Power Four interest

The Group of Five programs often see their best players transfer to a power conference team but that doesn’t mean they don’t still sign quality high school prospects. Check out some of the standout Group of Five commits who Power Four conference teams are still tracking.

Tom Herman has been around plenty of outstanding football prospects in his career and the FAU head coach should be excited about what he’s getting in Carter. At nearly 6-foot-2, Carter is one of the fastest players in the nation and finished second in Florida in the 400m hurdles this spring. Louisville hosted Carter for an official visit back in June and they weren’t the only Power Four program to show a lot of interest in him.

Despite missing time last season, Carter committed to FIU in June and it looks like the in-state program may have found a hidden gem. This offseason he posted a 10.6-second 100m and in his first game of the season he hauled in eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. If Carter keeps producing at this rate don’t be surprised when Power Four programs try to pry him away from FIU.

Landing a commitment from Hill, a former Colorado commit, was a huge deal for Memphis and head coach Ryan Silverfield. Hill is immensely talented and very productive. Last season Hill threw for more than 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns and as a sophomore he posted 3,600 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. He’s off to a fast start again this season and, if he continues to develop, Memphis could find itself contending for the College Football Playoff.

Hoffmann isn’t a burner but the Appalachian State commit has an excellent skill set and he’s been very productive. The Florida native has posted 15 touchdown catches in each of the previous two seasons and last year he had 927 receiving yards on 51 catches. Hoffmann displays impressive route running skills and short area quickness, which helps him create plenty of separation.

Huff committed to Old Dominion in March but he’s a quarterback that some Power Four teams are looking at bringing in late in the process. Florida is the main team to keep an eye on right now but don’t be surprised if others get more serious about their interest if Huff keeps posting impressive performances this season. In just two games so far, Huff has thrown six touchdowns, completed 71.4 percent of his passes and thrown for 525 yards.

Walker’s measurables won’t blow coaches away but the Marshall commit is an instinctual linebacker with a physical and aggressive style that should help him see the field early in his career. He’s shown good speed when he needs to move laterally and makes plenty of plays behind the line of scrimmage. Walker may not get scooped up by a Power Four team before National Signing Day, but he could turn out to be a coveted prospect in the transfer portal.

Weaver was a standout at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte this spring and had plenty of offers to his name but decided to commit to Appalachian State. The tough Sun Belt program landed a physical, versatile and explosive prospect in Weaver. He totaled more than 800 all-purpose yards last season and, with his 11.2 second 100m time, Weaver has the speed to create momentum-shifting plays at the next level.