Five-star Maason Smith released a top 10 following his dominant junior campaign, but legitimate contenders had already sprouted as the calendar flipped to 2020.

As of February, Smith was confident Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M were going to receive official visits. Still, he was not shutting the door on teams like Florida State, which he was scheduled to interview at the end of the month. Smith was also slated to make a much-anticipated first trip to Athens before the coronavirus pandemic altered prospects' plans. He did, however, squeeze in a full junior day visit to LSU on March 7 for the first day of spring practices. The nation's top-ranked defensive tackle is flirting with the idea of making a private commitment before his senior season gets underway, though there's no way of telling if the altered NCAA schedule has changed those plans. Smith is planning to go public with his decision during the Early Signing Period before graduating in December and enrolling early.



1. LSU

The defending champions again find themselves in a good position with one of the nation's premier defensive tackles, who resides right in their backyard. Smith got a good look at the 2020 version of the Tigers already and spoke highly of the visit from an academic standpoint. Coach Ed Orgeron has proven to Smith he's the top priority in this class and his relationship with Christian LaCouture looms very large here.

2. FLORIDA

Smith was supposed to be back in The Swamp in April for the second spring in a row. Last year's visit to Florida was colossal for the Gators' chances, as Smith was impressed by his time with defensive line coach David Turner and the relationships he built with fellow Louisiana prospects that have since signed with the Gators. Dan Mullen and Greg Knox are also playing big roles in recruiting the five-star as Florida looks to pluck another big-time prospect out of The Boot.

3. GEORGIA

Tray Scott has forged a really strong relationship with Smith from afar, and Georgia's defensive line coach and Smith were supposed to meet in-person for the first time on March 21. Obviously, that visit didn't transpire, but a trip to Athens is almost a certainty for Smith. He has discussed it for a year and is already confident the Bulldogs will get at least an official visit. That's a testament to the rapport between Smith and Scott that has developed very quickly.

4. ALABAMA

Nick Saban has walked away with several elite defensive linemen from LSU's backyard since he arrived at Alabama and he's trying to repeat that history in 2020 with Smith. Saban and Louisiana native Pete Golding are giving Smith priority treatment, but pushing the angle that Smith needs the Crimson Tide to reach his full potential. New Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach has a relationship with Smith dating back to his time at Ole Miss, which is important, and the Tide are very likely going to get an official visit before a decision is made.

5. TEXAS A&M