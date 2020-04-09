Rivals100 prospect Jason Marshall has a long list of major offers, but some programs are in better shape with him than others. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at the four programs that have a real chance at landing the four-star cornerback and ranks them by their chances.

1. FLORIDA

The Gators have been seen as the frontrunner here for quite some time and the fact that they already have Marshall’s high school teammate, Brashard Smith, in the fold certainly doesn’t hurt. Marshall has been to Gainesville plenty of times already so the suspension of campus visits won’t hurt the Gators much. In fact, the fewer visits Marshall has times to take, the better things are for Florida. Dan Mullen has to feel good about his standing in this sweepstakes.

2. MIAMI

Marshall has been on campus at Miami a handful of times, but the Hurricanes are still chasing the Gators. A big season in Manny Diaz’s second year as head coach would help close the gap, but there’s little doubt that UM is running in second place. The coronavirus pandemic crisis may help make staying home more appealing, however, so don’t count the Hurricanes out completely just yet. There could certainly be a late push.

3. LSU

Marshall is yet to visit Baton Rouge, so the Tigers remain a long shot. Ed Orgeron has work left to do if he is to land the Miami-area star and that work will need to be done with haste following the pandemic. LSU makes this list because it’s never wise to count Orgeron and his powerhouse program out of these recruiting battles.

4. CLEMSON