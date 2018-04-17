"I have had some great visits this year already and I am sure I will have more. I still have to get out and see what I can learn about these schools. I am still working to find that perfect school for me."

"Right now, everything is still really the same," said Emery. "I still need to take some more visits and see what God's plan is. I am still enjoying the recruiting process right now and it is all happening for me slowly bu surely.

He has since taken visits to Auburn, Gainesville, Athens, Baton Rouge and Ann Arbor, so has that list changed? Has it shortened?

On March 30, Rivals 250 running back John Emery of Destrehan (La.) released a list of his top eight schools. Auburn , Florida , Georgia , LSU , Michigan , Mississippi State , Tennessee and USC made that list.

Of the five unofficial visits Emery has taken this year, he knows three of those schools will see him on campus again. This time for official visits.

"I would say that Michigan, Georgia and Florida are definite official visits for me right now. I am still working on that list and I do not have any dates set yet, but I can say those three will get official visits."

The Gators, Bulldogs and Wolverines really impressed the N0. 8-ranked running back in the country when they had him on campus the first time and that's why he wants to give them another look.

"I loved it at Florida," said Emery. "It sounds kind of crazy, but it really felt like home for me. I loved the people and just how everyone was happy to be there.

"I like how coach Dan Mullen teaches about life and how he cares about his players. I mean... I was at The Swamp and it felt nice to me. I really liked it there."

It goes way back with Georgia Emery said. The Bulldogs were the first school to offer him in January of his sophomore year.

"Georgia has been on me from the jump and that definitely stands out," said Emery. "Their coaches keep it real. They don't kiss butt, they don't tell you just what they think players want to hear and I like that.

"Coach [Dell] McGee and coach [Jim] Chaney are all about their players. They care about the life after football, their health, setting them up for the draft and that is nice.

"I like the players at Georgia too. I hung out with guys like Justin Fields and having a relationship with the quarterback I play with is very important to me. My visit to Georgia was great and I will be getting back there."

Michigan was the first school Emery visited in 2018. Of course Jim Harbaugh stood out when the four-star running back was in Ann Arbor.

"Coach Harbaugh has experience in the NFL and he is all about business, so that is something I like about Michigan. Coach Harbaugh has won, he knows the game and he is all about business up there.

"It was a great first visit for me and I liked it there a lot. They know how they utilize me and Harbaugh has a plan for me if I go there."

The next two schools Emery plans to visit are Tennessee and Mississippi State. He is looking forward to being in Knoxville this weekend for the spring game.

Alabama and Oregon are two schools not in his top eight that he is considering as well.

All those schools are up against a powerful in-state program — LSU.

Ed Orgeron has Tyrion Davis, another in-state back committed, but Emery is OK with that.

"At first, I really did not like the idea of coming in with another running back, but it is not a bad thing," said Emery. "I thought about it and it keeps the backs healthy, so I am good with it now.

"LSU has had so many great running backs. I mean, just recently, Derrius Guice, Leonard Fournette, Darrell Williams and I could go on. They put backs into the NFL and it is just an over all great program. They have strong academics too and LSU is a school I know a lot about."

Emery said he does not really feel pressure to stay home and be a Tiger, but there are plenty family members and friends that would love for him to stay close.

"There is no real pressure on me to pick LSU. I hear about LSU a lot, but I live in Louisiana, so that happens. I wouldn't mind staying home, but at the same time, I wouldn't mind getting out and going somewhere else.

"I am not going to stay in state just to stay in state. If I stay in state, it will be because I feel LSU is the best fit for me. If I feel it isn't, I will go outside the state.

"I like new things. I like adventure. I am just looking for the perfect fit and not worried about where the school is."

With three official visits in mind, maybe a new school or two trying to get into the race and a couple of visits to SEC schools coming up, what is next for Emery? Does he have a plan in place?

"I am looking at cutting my list down again to around three and that will probably happen sometime this summer," said Emery. "I do not have a date for that and I do not have a timeline for when I want to commit yet.

"I really want to commit as soon as possible, but I am not that close yet. I am getting there, but I am taking my time because I have to make sure I am 100-percent ready.

"I need to finish these unofficial visits, then make a move and get to the next step."

Relationships are important to Emery, but not most important. He understands that coaches come and go, so he is not making that a key factor in his decisions.

What is most important to him is if he can live happily in that environment for the next three or four years. He is also looking at who he will line up with on offense, the depth chart at running back and the offensive style of play. The academics will play a role as well.