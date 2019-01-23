Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 14:15:38 -0600') }} football Edit

QB Jake Garcia excited after seeing LSU

M3voyhexm9h3ibet5gwf
Jake Garcia
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Jake Garcia was one of a handful of California prospects who headed out to Arizona last month to watch LSU’s Fiesta Bowl preparation and the 2021 quarterback had a phenomenal time.It helped keep hi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}