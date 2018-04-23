Who remains in contention, who will receive official visits and what's next for the Rivals 250 prospect?

On March 3, the 6-foot-5, 277 pound defensive end out of Seminary (Miss.) released his top 15 schools. Fast forward seven weeks and he is now down to 10 schools.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I was back at LSU over the weekend and before that I visited Florida," said Pickering. "I have also visited Auburn and Mississippi State this year. I have got my list down to 10 schools.

"Alabama, USC, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are now my top schools."

ALABAMA: "Alabama is just a great program. It is surrounded by people who want to be the best and do what it takes to be on top."

AUBURN: "What stood out to me when I was there is how they push their academics. It is not all about football there. The coaches really want their guys to get the degree."

CLEMSON: "The Clemson coaches have been here, they are showing me a lot of love and I really like coach [Todd] Bates. Coach Bates is a great coach, he is a cool guy and he knows how to get guys to the NFL."

FLORIDA: "I love Dan Mullen. My mom loves him too. You can really say it was all about him, but when I visited down there, it was amazing. I loved it and with him there, Florida is definitely a school I am considering."

GEORGIA: "Coach [Tray] Scott and I have been talking and he knows what he is talking about. I like him and his style. He has coached some top defensive linemen too."

LSU: "I get lots of love from LSU. I love how their coaches are real with me. They don't tell me just what I want to hear, but they are honest with me. They way they have kept it real with me means a lot."

MISSISSIPPI STATE: "It is like home for me there because I have been there so me. Mark McLaurin is like a brother to me and I will be up there for a couple of weeks staying with him this summer. I love the enthusiasm the new staff has and it feels like family there."

OLE MISS: "I have gotten close to coach [Freddie] Roach and I like how he coaches. He lets his defensive linemen play loose and free."

TEXAS: "Texas made it because I love the way the coaches coach all of there players and how they develop their guys.”

USC: "At first, it was all about the Hollywood and LA thing, but the more I talked to them, the more I liked them. I have been talking to coach K.U. (Kenechie Udeze) and we have talked about football and life. I really want to see what it is like out there."

OFFICIAL VISITS: "I am working to schedule an official visit to USC for June, then I am probably going to take the others during or after the season. I know LSU and Alabama will get official visits too, but I do not know the last two yet. I am still working on that."

NEXT: "I do not plan to cut my list again until after the season. I will go into my senior season with a top 10, then after the season is when I will cut my list down to my final five."