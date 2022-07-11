Penn State picks up a commitment from in-state RB London Montgomery
Penn State has their running back in the 2023 class. Scranton (Pa.) Scranton Preparatory star London Montgomery has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. The 2,000-yard rusher went in-depth on his decision with Rivals.com below.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I felt at home going up there," Montgomery said. "When I went to other places, I didn't come home feeling the same way as I did with Penn State. I just feel like it's a place I can succeed. I'm very close with coaching staff, coach Seider, and coach Franklin. I feel comfortable with them and feel like I can tell them anything.
"They don't just play one running back," he said. "They play three running backs so they like that I'm versatile. I can run the ball but they can also put me outside and go out for some passes. The coaches kept it straight with me and told me exactly what it will be.
"I was there for my official visit on June 17th," said Montgomery. "All the players have a very close connection with the coaching staff. I really liked that. I didn't want to have a weird relationship with a coach. They all seem to have a very close relationship and I connected well with the other recruits.
"I want all the big recruits," he said. "If you're reading this, you should be going to Penn State. All the recruits reading this, you should come here. I don't know what you're doing if you don't."
RIVALS' REACTION...
The Nittany Lions have taken some lumps on the recruiting trail lately but the addition of Montgomery should give Penn State fans hope that this will be a better week. Early in his career, Montgomery will bring some added depth to the outstanding running back room in State College but he has the tools to become a major part of their offense down the road. He was very productive last season and a lot of that had to do with him being bigger, stronger, and faster than most of the competition but there are skills he possesses that will help him in the immediate future at Penn State. Montgomery does a good job catching the ball out of the backfield and, once he has the ball in his hands, he is tough to bring down. He's shown impressive vision and is a very patient runner, allowing his blockers to go to work opening running lanes for him.