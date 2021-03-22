Rivals.com - Patterson to Vanderbilt: "I'm ready to get Nashville booming"

Early in 2021, Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker Langston Patterson planned to hold out for visits before making his decision.

Over the last six weeks, his plans changed, and he has committed to Vanderbilt.

"Vanderbilt hiring Clark Lea changed everything for me," said Patterson. "When it comes down to it, I get to stay home, play for a great coach, and be part of a program that is going to be great in football, that is great academically, and is located where I want to raise my family one day.

"It really became an easy decision, so I decided to go ahead and commit."

Lea and the staff at Vanderbilt couldn't be happier.

"Coach Lea was my guy at Notre Dame, and at one time I was leaning that way because of him, and when he took the Vanderbilt job, that changed the way I was looking at them.

"Coach Lea continued to recruit me hard, and he and the coaches there wanted me to be the face of this recruiting class. They wanted me to be that guy to lead the class, help turn things around, and I am excited to get things kicked off.

"I am a firm believer in coach Lea, the coaches he has hired, and my juices are flowing when I think about the future at Vanderbilt. I know this program is headed in the right direction, and I get to be a part of it."