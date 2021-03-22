Rivals.com - Patterson to Vanderbilt: "I'm ready to get Nashville booming"

Patterson to Vanderbilt: "I'm ready to get Nashville booming"
Early in 2021, Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker Langston Patterson planned to hold out for visits before making his decision.
Over the last six weeks, his plans changed, and he has committed to Vanderbilt.
"Vanderbilt hiring Clark Lea changed everything for me," said Patterson. "When it comes down to it, I get to stay home, play for a great coach, and be part of a program that is going to be great in football, that is great academically, and is located where I want to raise my family one day.
"It really became an easy decision, so I decided to go ahead and commit."
Lea and the staff at Vanderbilt couldn't be happier.
"Coach Lea was my guy at Notre Dame, and at one time I was leaning that way because of him, and when he took the Vanderbilt job, that changed the way I was looking at them.
"Coach Lea continued to recruit me hard, and he and the coaches there wanted me to be the face of this recruiting class. They wanted me to be that guy to lead the class, help turn things around, and I am excited to get things kicked off.
"I am a firm believer in coach Lea, the coaches he has hired, and my juices are flowing when I think about the future at Vanderbilt. I know this program is headed in the right direction, and I get to be a part of it."
Patterson said he committed to the Commodores over Notre Dame, Stanford and Tennessee. He had a checklist and the local school checked all the boxes.
"A big part of the decision was coach Lea, my relationship with him, and the connection I have with the coaches he hired," said Patterson. "He is pulling coaches from good programs, the NFL, and everyone is eager to work with coach Lea. I love what he is doing, and I love the culture he is building around great people.
"The education was an important factor for me too. Vanderbilt is the best education in the south. It offers me a great opportunity to get a top education at the place I live now, and where I want to work and raise my family after football.
"The people was a big part also. There are great men leading the program and great people at the school. I love coach Lea, I love coach McKenzie, I love coach Egorugwu, and it is just a great environment. I have met some players, I connect with them, and I am excited about the culture I am going into."
Lea landed one of his top priorities, he kept a local talent home, and Patterson sees big things happening under the new Vanderbilt head coach.
"I'm ready to get Nashville booming," said Patterson. "I want to help coach Lea make Vanderbilt a SEC contender and a national contender. I believe he can do it.
"I have always dreamed of playing in the SEC, and now I get to stay home to do it, play for a great coach, and be part of making a difference. Coach Lea is going to do big things, and I can't wait."