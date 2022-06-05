Pair of top Texas prospects recap Utah official visit
Utah hosted its first big official visit weekend this weekend as the Utes hosted multiple top targets from across the country, including four prospects from the state of Texas.Wylie East (Texas) fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news