Dillon Alfred reopened his recruitment earlier this summer, but all paths led the talented pass-catcher back to Ole Miss.

After a month-long stint where Alfred re-examined his recruitment, the Rivals250 wide receiver is back in the Rebels' 2025 class. The Saraland (Ala.) High four-star receiver took his spot in the class back on Friday after a two-day trip to Clemson and then a return to Oxford for Juice Fest on Saturday.

A return to Ole Miss was a reminder for Alfred of his fit in that setting.

"This visit showed me that Ole Miss was home for me," Alfred, the No. 38-ranked WR in the Rivals250, told Rivals. "I had to reopen my recruitment to see what schools really wanted me. This visit proved I can stay home. The coaches told me everything I needed to hear -- how the future was gonna be and they showed me and my family."

"The coaches showed me mad love, they showed me what was real and what wasn't about some other places, and the main thing was how I can make a big impact in the playbook and to our offense," he added.