Dillon Alfred reopened his recruitment earlier this summer, but all paths led the talented pass-catcher back to Ole Miss.
After a month-long stint where Alfred re-examined his recruitment, the Rivals250 wide receiver is back in the Rebels' 2025 class. The Saraland (Ala.) High four-star receiver took his spot in the class back on Friday after a two-day trip to Clemson and then a return to Oxford for Juice Fest on Saturday.
A return to Ole Miss was a reminder for Alfred of his fit in that setting.
"This visit showed me that Ole Miss was home for me," Alfred, the No. 38-ranked WR in the Rivals250, told Rivals. "I had to reopen my recruitment to see what schools really wanted me. This visit proved I can stay home. The coaches told me everything I needed to hear -- how the future was gonna be and they showed me and my family."
"The coaches showed me mad love, they showed me what was real and what wasn't about some other places, and the main thing was how I can make a big impact in the playbook and to our offense," he added.
Clemson made a strong push for the talented four-star WR, but Ole Miss never failed to stay at the forefront with Alfred.
"Clemson was on my back, but when I first went to Clemson's campus and I was on the field, I didn't feel the vibe. I knew it was Ole Miss," Alfred detailed "I was thinking about Ole Miss during that time. Since my sophomore year, Ole Miss has shown me that love. I fell in love with this place and, honestly, I've been there so many times. I can see myself on the field making plays on Saturday nights. My family loves the school and everything about it. It's home."
During his return to campus on Saturday, Alfred met with Lane Kiffin and receivers coach George McDonald again.
"Talking to Coach Kiffin, talking to Coach McDonald, Ole Miss is a great place to be because they've been there since Day 1," he continued. "They've been consistent. They've shown mad love to me and my family. That really stands out."
"Ole Miss has a history of producing wide receivers and I feel like I can be a part of that," Alfred asserted. "I can make an impact at Ole Miss. I've been around the wide receivers at Ole Miss a lot and I feel like Ole Miss can help me get to the next level."