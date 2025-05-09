Ole Miss reels in speedy four-star WR Corey Barber Jr.

"The most important thing in choosing a school to me is how well you fit the system," Barber told Rivals . "The thing that I like about Ole Miss is the way they use their wide receivers and their dynamic passing game ... I feel this school is a wide receiver's dream."

Ole Miss edged out Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee for Barber, the No. 30-ranked WR in the Rivals250 out of Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park.

Electric four-star 2026 wide receiver Corey Barber Jr. committed to the Rebels on Friday -- just days removed from taking his first official visit to the Grove at the end of April.

Lane Kiffin, Charlie Weis, and George McDonald zeroed in on Barber during his official visit last weekend.

The four-star pass-catcher called the time in Oxford "eye-opening" -- and ultimately, a catalyst in his burgeoning recruitment.

"I felt like I was ready to commit after my official visit. After just seeing everything, it really opened my eyes and it felt like home from the time I got there until the time I left," Barber detailed.

"The official visit was super important to me," he continued on. "I mainly wanted to see how well they seen me in their offense. After meeting with Coach Weis and seeing how he felt about me and how I fit in their offensive scheme, I knew this was the place for me."

Barber found plenty of parallels between Weis' offense at Ole Miss and the concepts they run at Spain Park High.

"After watching film and seeing the offense I see myself as a great fit," the four-star WR said. "A lot of their concepts are the ones I run in my high School offense. It's a great fit."