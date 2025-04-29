Ole Miss official visit creates comfort for blue-chip WR Corey Barber

The rise of Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park wide receiver Corey Barber rolls on.
The breakout junior campaign, where he went for more than 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns, has been followed by standout offseason workouts and scholarship offers to boot.
Another milestone was hit over the weekend as the rising-senior recruit took in his first official visit. Barber was back in Oxford for his closest look at Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss yet.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
The additional time in town allowed the four-star to get a more specific look at the recent history at the wide receiver position with Rebel play caller Charlie Weis Jr.
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.
"I have to say I was impressed. Receivers do well at Ole Miss."
Ole Miss is the first of at least five programs set to host Barber for an official visit. He will focus on SPHS spring football into the month of May and then Miami is in line for the next trip, beginning May 30.
The next three weekends include official visits throughout SEC country with Alabama (June 6), Tennessee (June 13) and Georgia (June 20) as part of a loaded slate.
After that point, the recruiting race for one of the South's fastest-rising prospects will come with clarity.
"I spent three days in Miami last month, they made me feel at home as well," Barber said. "Everybody else hasn’t had the opportunity, just yet, to show me around and spend more time so I can’t make a full judgment just yet.
"I only attended one-day practices. I’ll know more after official visits."
The programs set to host the blue-chipper for the official visits, plus Florida State, are among those "in contact almost daily."
There is no official list of favorites made public by Barber, who expects to come off the board before the 2025 season begins.