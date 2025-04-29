Ole Miss official visit creates comfort for blue-chip WR Corey Barber

The rise of Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park wide receiver Corey Barber rolls on.

The breakout junior campaign, where he went for more than 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns, has been followed by standout offseason workouts and scholarship offers to boot.

Another milestone was hit over the weekend as the rising-senior recruit took in his first official visit. Barber was back in Oxford for his closest look at Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss yet.

"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.

"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."

The additional time in town allowed the four-star to get a more specific look at the recent history at the wide receiver position with Rebel play caller Charlie Weis Jr.

"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.

"I have to say I was impressed. Receivers do well at Ole Miss."