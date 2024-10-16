Advertisement
in other news
Georgia-Texas: Ten former transfers that will be center stage
Quinn Ewers enrolled at Ohio State a year early but wound up transferring back home to Texas.
• Adam Friedman
Analyzing Notre Dame's recent flips
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith reacts to Notre Dame flipping two big targets on Monday.
• Greg Smith
Mid-South Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
LSU commit Harlem Berry is the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals250.
• Marshall Levenson
New Notre Dame QB commit Blake Hebert talks decision
Four-star quarterback Blake Hebert flipped his commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame in recent days.
• Adam Gorney
Multiple five-stars, official visitors, flip targets expected at Texas
More inside on the star-studded visitor list expected in Austin
• Sam Spiegelman
in other news
Georgia-Texas: Ten former transfers that will be center stage
Quinn Ewers enrolled at Ohio State a year early but wound up transferring back home to Texas.
• Adam Friedman
Analyzing Notre Dame's recent flips
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith reacts to Notre Dame flipping two big targets on Monday.
• Greg Smith
Mid-South Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
LSU commit Harlem Berry is the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals250.
• Marshall Levenson
Ole Miss, Mississippi State pushing for four-star LSU commit Tyler Miller
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement