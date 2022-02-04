Offers piling up for 2023 Louisiana WR Harvey Broussard, LSU visit coming

There is excitement in the air on Friday nights in St. Martinville with Harvey Broussard on the field. The big 2023 receiver proved to be a dynamic playmaker for his Tigers squad in 2021 helping the Tigers post a 12-3 record. The size, speed, athletic abilities and sure hands has pushed his offer sheet to 18 with heavy in-state interest coming his way.

The 18 programs to offer are lined with Power Five options that include Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia, Kansas, Baylor and Penn State. Among the offering schools, the three-star has a few more pushing harder to build that bond.

“Baylor, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Arkansas State and Virginia are showing a lot of interest,” Broussard said.

Game-day visits were not taken during the fall, but the calendar is starting to load up.

“I didn’t get to catch any, but I really wanted to catch an Auburn game,” Broussard shared. “They haven’t offered me yet, but they’ve been asking me to go to their games. That’s one I really wanted to go to.”

Broussard continued, “On March 6, for their Junior Day, I might visit LSU.”

The new LSU staff has been in contact with Broussard. Details to the back-and-forth between player and coaching staff were provided.

“It has been amazing,” Broussard shared. “Recently, their new offensive coordinator, coach (Mike) Denbrock, he’s from Cincinnati, he’s been talking to me. He came to my school; we had a good time.

As the offers pile up, and schools like Baylor, LSU and Tulane stop by his St. Martinville High School campus for a meet-and-greet, might fans see a top schools list anytime soon?

“We’ll see,” Broussard stated. “It should be coming springtime.”

For his list, Broussard knows what he’s looking for in a college offensive scheme.

“I want a spread offense so I can get the ball,” Broussard said. “Teams run the ball, obviously, I just want a chance to get the ball. I like an offense that runs and throws the ball, but I want one where I can get the ball in my hands. That’s all I am looking for.”

The other criteria to be on his top schools list was explained.

“I am looking for the love, the coaches and coaching staff, I want to have a relationship with the coaching staff, and I want to have met the head coach and all that,” Broussard said.