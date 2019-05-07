Class of 2021 Nashville-area offensive lineman Jason Amsler grew up rooting for Vanderbilt, thanks in part to his father James having played basketball for the Commdores in the 1980's. Now, 30 years later, Amsler has his own shot to play for the Commodores. Vanderbilt extended an offer for Amsler earlier this year, not only his five Power Five offer, but the first overall offer of his recruitment. Since then, Amsler has started to develop a relationship with the Commodores staff, including taking visits to campus. Rivals.com caught up with Amsler to get the latest on his relationship with Vandy, as well as his plans for summer camps and visits.

Vanderbilt: "I got the offer from them about two months ago. I went and checked out their spring game and got to hang out with some of the coaches. I talked to Coach Norcross (Vanderbilt offensive line coach) a lot and he reminds me a lot of my high school coach. I really like him a lot. He was just saying I'm a good fit for them."

Hometown offer: "I was kind of surprised. I wasn't expecting it so soon. But it was a good feeling. Especially because my dad went there. He played basketball at Vanderbilt. His friends were really excited when they found out and everyone was ready for me to commit right then but my dad wants me to stay patient and enjoy the process."

Thoughts on spring game experience: "They have a lot of new players that are coming into new roles for them so they are working hard to get ready for the season."

On which offer might come next: "I've been talking to Arkansas and they might offer soon. I know South Carolina is interested and they told me they want me to keep getting stronger. And Auburn is going to come to one of my practices and watch me work out and if they like me they're going to offer me."

Summer camp plans: "Notre Dame invited me to a camp so I'll probably go there and workout. I want to make sure I get to Vanderbilt and workout with the coaches there. Kentucky, Wake Forest and Alabama have all invited me so I'm planning to go to those as well."