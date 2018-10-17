Rivals.com

Morris is strong to Tennessee, but not all schools have backed off
Wanya Morris was back at Auburn last weekend when Tennessee knocked off the Tigers.Back on May 1, the five-star offensive tackle out of Loganville (Ga.) choose the Vols over the Tigers, so he was h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news