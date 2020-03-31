News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 13:06:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame, Wisconsin are two schools Joe Brunner knows well

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

One of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 class is Whitefish Bay, Wisc., four-star Joe Brunner. Listed in the first Rivals100 that is being released this week, Brunner is off and runnin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}