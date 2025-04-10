Notre Dame lands commitment from elite EDGE Rodney Dunham

Notre Dame is laying the groundwork for another star-studded recruiting class in South Bend -- and just landed a marquee pass-rusher for the haul.

Elite four-star EDGE defender Rodney Dunham committed to the Irish on Thursday from the Charlotte (NC) Myers Park High School gym.

The blue-chipper was in South Bend in late March, which lifted Notre Dame above South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia for the blue-chipper.

"It wasn't much of a challenge," Dunham said of the decision.

"Notre Dame checked off the important boxes," he continued. "That's what this whole thing was about -- finding the best fit, and it was important. What gets me excited is that they can develop me really well -- and I can go to the NFL from there. I can also get a pretty good degree and a good job from there and make new connections."