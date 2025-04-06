North Carolina reels in commitment from four-star ATH O'Mari Johnson

in other news
Tuesdays with Gorney: Wild weekend of commits, flips and decommits
Four-star cornerback O'Mari Johnson committed to North Carolina on Sunday.
Auburn putting full-court press on for Rivals' No. 1 RB Ezavier Crowell
More from elite RB Ezavier Crowell on his time at Auburn inside
Georgia holds the lead over Tennessee for four-star SAF Jordan Smith
More inside in the contenders battling for top-10 SAF Jordan Smith
Inside Bill Belichick, North Carolina's star-studded official visit weekend
Inside the Tar Heels' first official visit weekend under Belichick
North Carolina pushing for Florida commit Izayia Williams following visit
The No. 4 linebacker in the country took his first official visit over the weekend.
in other news
Tuesdays with Gorney: Wild weekend of commits, flips and decommits
Four-star cornerback O'Mari Johnson committed to North Carolina on Sunday.
Auburn putting full-court press on for Rivals' No. 1 RB Ezavier Crowell
More from elite RB Ezavier Crowell on his time at Auburn inside
Georgia holds the lead over Tennessee for four-star SAF Jordan Smith
More inside in the contenders battling for top-10 SAF Jordan Smith
Bill Belichick’s first official visit weekend of the recruiting calendar is already yielding commitments.
After hosting four star Mississippi athlete O'Mari Johnson for an official visit this weekend, the Tar Heels secured his commitment on Sunday before returning home from Chapel Hill.
North Carolina beat out Tulane and in-state threat Mississippi State for Rivals' No. 7-ranked ATH, who is projected to play on defense for North Carolina
"After visiting several schools and seeing what each one has to offer, I felt like North Care gave me a sense of security. I just felt like it was right for me," Johnson told Rivals after giving Belichick and the staff his commitment.
"Each time being on the campus, I have loved the school and the opportunities that it has to offer more and more," he continued. "I feel like North Carolina is a place where I’ll be embraced and molded as an athlete and student."
Since Belichick arrived at North Carolina, Johnson has made two visits to campus,, including returning this weekend for an official visit -- a multi-day trip with his entire family on board.
"I enjoyed talking with the various staff members and hearing what they are working to build in the program -- and I’m definitely excited," the four-star cornerback said. "To have the opportunity to play football for one of the greatest coaches of all time is an honor. Coach Belichick knows football, development, and what it takes to perform at the next level. I never imagined this opportunity, but I will embrace and give it all that I have to offer. I look forward to learning and contributing to the program."
It marked Johnson‘s first official visit and last.
Johnson tells Rivals that his recruitment is shut down moving forward.