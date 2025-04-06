North Carolina reels in commitment from four-star ATH O'Mari Johnson

Bill Belichick’s first official visit weekend of the recruiting calendar is already yielding commitments.

After hosting four star Mississippi athlete O'Mari Johnson for an official visit this weekend, the Tar Heels secured his commitment on Sunday before returning home from Chapel Hill.

North Carolina beat out Tulane and in-state threat Mississippi State for Rivals' No. 7-ranked ATH, who is projected to play on defense for North Carolina

"After visiting several schools and seeing what each one has to offer, I felt like North Care gave me a sense of security. I just felt like it was right for me," Johnson told Rivals after giving Belichick and the staff his commitment.

"Each time being on the campus, I have loved the school and the opportunities that it has to offer more and more," he continued. "I feel like North Carolina is a place where I’ll be embraced and molded as an athlete and student."