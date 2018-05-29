Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-29 08:19:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Do the Gators have a chance with No. 1 CB Derek Stingley Jr.?

Fti9rulfgpinuqs8nsfr
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

The Florida Gators got five-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to The Swamp for the spring game, then a few weeks later, they made the cut to be one of his final three schools.Dan Mullen and his st...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}