Rivals.com - NFL legend Jason Taylor on Sapp: "Florida is getting a hell of a kid"

He worked with former NFL great Jason Taylor throughout his high school career, and Taylor and Sapp grew close to one another.

Sapp, a 6-foot-3, 260 pound four-star defensive end played for one of the top football programs in America, and received coaching and development at the highest level when it comes to high school football.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas top 100 player Tyreak Sapp went out a champion. He won another state title as a senior and signed with the Florida Gators a couple days prior to that.

Taylor sacked the quarterback 139.5 times in a great NFL career of 15 years and he thinks Sapp will have great success in the Swamp.

"Florida is getting a hell of a kid in Tyreak," said Taylor. "At St. Thomas Aquinas, we are fortunate to have a great group of kids, but there are certain kids that you coach where it hurts when they are done, and Tyreak is one of those for me.

"I am going to start crying talking about it. Sapp is one of those kids. I have been with him since 9th grade, I have gotten to work with him for four years, and I have seen him grow all around as a young man.

"Sapp has really developed so much over the last couple years and he will do great things at Florida. He has been open to coaching, open to criticism, open to working, and that is why he's the player he is now. That kid works every day and he doesn't take plays off.

"He is an aggressive player that loves contact. He loves to hit. He loves to play hard. He wants to dent facemasks. He wants to hurt people.

"Sapp came into St. Thomas Aquinas as a player who was a good pass rusher. That is what he was. But he is so much more now. He can play the run. He is much stronger. He is better with technique. But he can still get after the quarterback too.

"He is a player that Florida fans will love. He will bring that energy. He will bring that aggression. He plays with passion. It hurts me to lose him, and have to watch him leave St. Thomas Aquinas, but a great one is going to be a Gator."

Sapp is the no. 29 player in the country.