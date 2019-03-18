Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 12:28:52 -0500') }} football Edit

New UCLA pledge Jay Max Jacobsen breaks down pledge

Ycgls6bdouczyfil7dqt
Jay Max Jacobsen
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Jay Max Jacobsen landed his offer from UCLA on March 8. This past weekend the three-star linebacker from Temecula (Calif.) Temecula Valley visited Westwood.And now he’s committed.The process was a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}