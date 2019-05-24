Class of 2020 Tennessee linebacker Devyn Curtis already has his share of offers, so when Louisville asked him to come visit despite not being on his offer list, he had to consider it before making the decision to go. As it turned out, the visit was a fruitful one and Curtis left campus with an offer from the school and a new appreciation for the new Cardinals staff. Rivals.com caught up with Curtis at the recent St. Louis stop of the Rivals Camp Series, where he walked away with linebacker MVP honors, to talk about his latest offer and where the Cardinals fit into his recruitment going forward.

"I went up to Louisville recently and I got offered while I was there and it was a really nice visit. I really liked the facilities and I like the coaches."

Message from the coaches: "They said that I'm versatile and they were showing me their schemes and they said they see me playing the WILL backer position. I know at Appalachian State their defense was outstanding so it's going to be interesting to see what they do at Louisville and in the ACC because it's a different level of talent."

Impressions of the new staff: "There was a really good energy up there. I really liked it and it was a good environment to be in. They are working hard to change the culture and really turn things around and get the program back where it needs to be."

Connections to the program: "It meant a lot to go up there and get the offer in person. I have family up there on my mom's side and they live close to campus so I would have a place to go and be with family. It would be cool to play where they could come watch me."

Plans to go back for an official: "I'm still undecided but I've started to work on it with my parents and we are trying to figure it out now."