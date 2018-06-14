For a long time Duke has been the team that R.J. Oben had been comparing other schools to. The Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep defensive linemen decided to stopping comparing schools and announce his commitment to the Blue Devils.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“I’ve decided to commit to Duke University,” Oben said. “I love the academics there. It’s one of the top schools in the country. I love the direction the program is going, especially with that bowl win last year. I know coach Cutcliffe and believe in coach Albert, the defensive line coach, along with coach Manning. I believe their program fits me the most and so does the culture of the school.

“I got to spend a lot of time with the players,” he said. “I appreciated the time I spent with them and I think that is the environment I fit in with the most. I was surrounded by a group of great guys. They are driven and I think it’s a place I could see myself going based off the players, coaches, and the people that they have there.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Oben is a very disciplined defensive end that has done a great job of progressing year over year. He has become a much more aggressive prospect that knows how to keep the edge of the defense secure. Oben has expanded his arsenal of hand techniques and can now beat offensive linemen to the inside and outside. The biggest thing with Oben over the last few years has been how he holds up against the run, especially running plays coming right at him. He has gotten strong and looks to have improved in that area.