St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North 2020 linebacker Antonio Doyle was enjoying a nice winter, seeing offers come in pretty consistently from Power Five programs. Then, on Jan. 29, the floodgates opened and four new offers from schools representing three different conferences joined the mix.

THE LATEST

Doyle started his junior season at Hazelwood West High School, but transferred after three games to Lutheran North. Per Missouri High School rules Doyle was unable to play out the remainder of his junior season. Doyle picked up the majority of his 18 scholarship offers after the move despite not having any of his film from junior season available for coaches to evaluate. On Tuesday, Doyle finally released the early junior season film and immediately collected offers from Iowa State, LSU, Michigan and Michigan State to up his total scholarship count to 18.

IN HIS WORDS

“I think (the film) sparked the new offers, but some schools had my sophomore film.

“I want to see what Alabama is about, honestly. I just want to see what’s special about them.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh visited Lutheran North on Tuesday, as did Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Indiana head coach Tom Allen. Indiana and Texas A&M had previously offered Doyle, but Michigan’s offer came after Harbaugh’s visit on Tuesday. Doyle is in the early stages of the recruiting process and is just starting to learn about the schools recruiting him. His only previous visits have been to Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue, each of which occurred before the start of his junior season.