“It was amazing,” he said. “I didn’t think that it was going to be that good, but they made me feel like I was at home being around the coaches and things and met a few players so I think I’m going to call that home.”

Shortly after picking up the offer he had been patiently waiting for, a return visit this past weekend to Norman was everything he hoped. From meeting head coach Lincoln Riley – who he called a ‘real cool dude’ – to hearing from some current players what life is like on campus, Alexander couldn’t have been happier with the experience.

Sunnyvale, Texas, offensive lineman Marcus Alexander had a feeling long before his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday that the Sooners were the team for him.

Alexander became the Sooners’ twelfth commitment in 2019 and the second offensive lineman. Rivals250 guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar committed to Oklahoma earlier this spring and now the pair have come full-circle, joining one of the top recruiting classes in the country after making OU one of the first teams they gave a look to.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “We going to do some good things with this class. We got a lot of good guys … I remember one time when we were sophomores, me and EJ were there on a visit and it was just us. We were sitting with the team and the whole time we really kind of liked it then and I’ve been cool with him so we felt a connection with Oklahoma.”

Both are also no doubt anticipating the chance to make an impact on the field relatively quickly for an offense that has been one of the most potent in the country – particularly during Riley’s tenure on staff. With some significant roster turnover likely to come following this fall, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said Alexander could find himself getting some reps sooner than later.

“(Bedenbaugh) said they want me at guard, but he said that I’m going to have to come in and play right away,” he said. “They expect to be losing something like five offensive linemen this season … you know they run the ball and I’m pretty good at run-blocking so I like that a lot.”

In fact, Bedenbaugh has been fostering that relationship with Alexander since about the time he and Ndoma-Ogar made that first pilgrimage north. Even though both sides kept an ongoing dialogue, one of the things holding up an offer until recently had been the Sooners coach not having the chance to get a look at Alexander in person with the pads on.

Once that hurdle was cleared, everything else fell into place.

“I’ve been talking to him since I was a sophomore – he’s always stayed in contact with me,” Alexander said of Bedenbaugh. “Before, he had never seen me actually moving around. Every time he had come by before we were just lifting or running, but (this spring) he finally got to see me, said that I moved well and gave me an offer so we’ve been tight.”

Alexander said that his mother fully supports his decision and he’s looking forward to being back at Oklahoma for a recruit barbecue event at the end of June. He said that he is thinking that he may take his official visit in September when OU hosts Army, but for now, it will no doubt be difficult to imagine anything other starting his career as a Sooner now that his decision has been made.

“OU was always my dream school,” he said. “I just have the mindset that I am going to come in and start playing; I’m just ready to play. That’s anywhere you go, just come in and do what you do, but I’m ready to come in and play and give it my all.”