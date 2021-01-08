Nebraska, Colorado covet 2022 DB Brylan Green
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Brylan Green just put the finishing touches on a spectacular junior season at Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy, culminating in a fourth consecutive state championship.Green he...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news