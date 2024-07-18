"The turning point was honestly was right after I left. I wanted to commit -- I just wanted to get more into detail."

"What made me want me to commit is just a family feeling all throughout the facility," Newton told Rivals. "I just felt at home instantly. They impacted my recruitment very positively, just showing tremendous love and I loved the feeling of the place.

It went public on Thursday afternoon, in front of many supporters at NHS.

The Gainesville (Fla.) Newberry standout brought his family to NC State and the entire group was thinking verbal commitment shortly thereafter.

Once Mykah Newton set foot in Raleigh for his official visit back in June, it was the beginning of the end of his recruitment.

Newton becomes the fifth Florida native to jump into Dave Doeren's class of 2025. The group is up to 15 pledges to date.

Citing more depth on campus and time spent with the academic staff while in town, the rising-senior recruit also got more personal time with the head of the program while in town.

The relationship between the two was among the standout factors in favor of the Wolfpack.

"I like Coach Doeren," Newton said. "He is a very down to earth guy. He was the only head coach that really interacted with the recruits and I really like that."

On the field, the State staff expects the newest commitment to work outside - in once he is on campus for good.

"They see me as a defensive end for them," he said. "Coach (Charley) Wiles played a very important role in this. He is just the genuine person, he is really has a positive effect on me."

After racking up an impressive 27 sacks over the last two varsity seasons, the three-star wanted to get his college decision in before returning focus to Newberry High. The expectations once he wraps up his prep career won't soon slow, however.



"The message I have is to just be ready for a humble and exciting player on the field and off the field," Newton said. "They should also know I'm going to work my hardest to be the best version of myself."