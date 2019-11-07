Georgia Tech entered the picture. Virginia Tech was in this too. But after visiting Los Angeles again last weekend, Jackson, once again, is committed to Chip Kelly and UCLA.

The rush end out of Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek committed to the Bruins originally back in June before backing off that pledge September 15.

"Even after taking multiple visits and looking at things from another perspective, I felt that UCLA was the best choice on and off the field," said Jackson.

"Honestly, it wasn’t a huge surprise that I re-committed to UCLA. I’ve always loved the school, the only thing holding me back was really the distance from my family. After exploring more options, I have to do what is comfortable for me at the end of the day and my parents have been very supportive.

"The main reasons I committed to UCLA is because of the relationships I have with the coaches, as well as the resources. I was very close to committing to Virginia Tech at one point, so I'm really glad that I took the time to go out and explore my opportunities to figure out what was really best for me.

"I just had to take another look at things and after another visit to UCLA, the fit wasn’t even close. I still respect and like all three programs, but UCLA is the greatest fit by far. I made all my final phone calls yesterday and committed.

"I feel really positive about the program and I feel that they are heading in a great direction."