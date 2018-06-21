KENNESAW, Ga. – Three-star cornerback Myles Brooks has had somewhat of a whirlwind courtship with Baylor, but after this week, things with the Bears are a bit murky. Brooks de-committed from Baylor following last weekend’s stay in Atlanta with his TrueBuzz 7v7 team in the Pylon 7-on-7 National Championships. While he said that he is keeping Baylor near the top of his recruitment, the efforts of programs like Louisiana Tech, SMU – and perhaps most prominently – Arkansas have given him some reason to re-think things. “I feel like my recruitment isn’t done and I have more offers coming my way,” he said. “I am going to keep things going through then and probably have a final decision midway through my senior year.”

Brooks’ decision is a tough one for Baylor and comes on the heels of a re-commitment from Tyrone Brown following a brief hiatus from his original commitment in April. Perhaps Brooks could do the same if some of the other offers he’s expecting don’t materialize, but the Razorbacks and Mustangs will certainly look to capitalize on his availability in the meantime.

IN HIS WORDS