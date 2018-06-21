Myles Brooks on where things stand with Baylor, Arkansas
KENNESAW, Ga. – Three-star cornerback Myles Brooks has had somewhat of a whirlwind courtship with Baylor, but after this week, things with the Bears are a bit murky.
Brooks de-committed from Baylor following last weekend’s stay in Atlanta with his TrueBuzz 7v7 team in the Pylon 7-on-7 National Championships. While he said that he is keeping Baylor near the top of his recruitment, the efforts of programs like Louisiana Tech, SMU – and perhaps most prominently – Arkansas have given him some reason to re-think things.
“I feel like my recruitment isn’t done and I have more offers coming my way,” he said. “I am going to keep things going through then and probably have a final decision midway through my senior year.”
Brooks’ decision is a tough one for Baylor and comes on the heels of a re-commitment from Tyrone Brown following a brief hiatus from his original commitment in April. Perhaps Brooks could do the same if some of the other offers he’s expecting don’t materialize, but the Razorbacks and Mustangs will certainly look to capitalize on his availability in the meantime.
IN HIS WORDS
On Arkansas
“I’ve been talking to the coaching staff a lot,” he said. “They want me up there, they like my physicality. They stopped by my school in the spring and saw me again at the [Mary Hardin-Baylor University] camp and were talking me there.”
“They’re the old SMU staff and I like that they kept up with me and didn’t forget about me,” he said. “I feel like me and Coach (Chad) Morris have a good relationship – we talk a lot. They’ve been on me since I was playing high-safety and they’re still on me.”
On Baylor
“My options are still open, I’m ready to take an official to a couple of schools,” he said. “Baylor is probably Top 5 for sure … I like the coaching staff, I like Coach Fran (Brown) as a person; he’s young and it’s easy to relate to him. That is kind of what made me want to pull the trigger – the relationship that we have with each other.”
More on Brown
“He’s real – he keeps it real with you,” he said. “He doesn’t sugar-coat things, tells you when you mess up but he’s not going to scream at you, he’s going to talk to you as an individual.”
