Myles Brooks gearing up for important Arkansas visit
Beyond blessed to receive a scholarship from the university of Arkansas🔴🐗@simplyCoachO @ZTanner247 @juice7v7 @GPowers79 @247Sports @coachmarksmith 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/6ghGYbIMm5— 🐝🔟 (@myles_brooks10) May 4, 2018
Arkansas is one of the teams hoping to capitalize this weekend on what’s shaping up to be a potentially huge couple of days to close out July when it comes to recruits out of Texas. One of the top names on the Razorbacks’ list is three-star defensive back Myles Brooks.
The former Baylor commit said that he’s trying to keep a patient attitude when it comes to things heading into the fall, but admitted that he has high expectations for his experience in Fayetteville. If the mood hits, he said he might not be able to help himself from making his next commitment.
“It’s been talked about,” he said. “I kind of wanted to see it at homecoming. I have been talking with the Arkansas coach about it. I just want to get up there and see the facilities before I make my final decision.”
Brooks said that there are a couple of other schools that are on his shortlist of possible visits to make and if he doesn’t leave Arkansas as its latest commit, he is planning to stop at SMU for a recruiting event as well. Otherwise, he said that Ole Miss has made a big push for him recently and Louisiana Tech has tried to get involved as well.
IN HIS WORDS
On Arkansas
“I’m really thinking about the coaching staff and how they make me feel when I get up there,” he said. “I want to know if it’s a welcoming place and if it’s a staff that I don’t always have to be talking about football with. If I am having some personal stuff going on, or need to talk about my classes that week, I want to feel like I can talk to them about that.”
“Also, I am going to be looking at the communication program,” he said. “After football is done, I want to be a sports analyst, so I want to see if they have a good program for that, and that would help make my decision too.”
“I talk to Arkansas pretty much every day,” he said. “I talk to Coach (Mark) Smith almost every day, so I feel pretty strongly about them. They’ve recruited me pretty heavily and they’re excited to have me come down there.”
On Ole Miss, which offered early-July
“I talk with them probably twice a week,” he said. “They want me to come out there, too, because they think that I will fall in love. I have a lot of family out in Mississippi but most of them are Mississippi State fans.”
On SMU
“I am just trying to get out and spend some time with Coach (Kevin) Curtis,” he said. “We’ve been talking on the phone a lot just about normal things and life in general. I’ve been out to SMU a couple of times this summer – once to see Coach Curtis and again with my teammate Curley (Young).”
RIVALS REACTION
