Arkansas is one of the teams hoping to capitalize this weekend on what’s shaping up to be a potentially huge couple of days to close out July when it comes to recruits out of Texas. One of the top names on the Razorbacks’ list is three-star defensive back Myles Brooks. The former Baylor commit said that he’s trying to keep a patient attitude when it comes to things heading into the fall, but admitted that he has high expectations for his experience in Fayetteville. If the mood hits, he said he might not be able to help himself from making his next commitment. “It’s been talked about,” he said. “I kind of wanted to see it at homecoming. I have been talking with the Arkansas coach about it. I just want to get up there and see the facilities before I make my final decision.”

Brooks said that there are a couple of other schools that are on his shortlist of possible visits to make and if he doesn’t leave Arkansas as its latest commit, he is planning to stop at SMU for a recruiting event as well. Otherwise, he said that Ole Miss has made a big push for him recently and Louisiana Tech has tried to get involved as well.

